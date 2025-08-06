Man wanted in suspected hate-motivated assault near Corktown Commons

A man is wanted in connection to a suspected hate-motivated assault near Corktown Commons.

Toronto police say they were called to Bayview Avenue and Front Street East just before 5:30 p.m. on August 1.

It’s alleged the victim was in a park speaking on the phone when the suspect began swearing at the victim and using homophobic slues, unprovoked.

The suspect then allegedly asked the victim if he was recording him on his phone and attempted to kick the victim during their interaction.

The victim ran into a nearby establishment and was followed by the suspect at which point the suspect left the establishment and police were contacted.

The suspect is described as a brown male, brown approximately 40-years-old, five foot 10 inches in height, lean, grey stubble and a beard, longer hair, wearing a dark-coloured baseball hat.

This investigation is being treated as a suspected hate-motivated offence.