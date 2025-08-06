Trump administration sanctions a Mexican rapper over allegations of cartel ties

Posted August 6, 2025 1:01 pm.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Trump administration said Wednesday it was sanctioning Mexican musician Ricardo Hernández, known as “El Makabelico,” over allegations that the artist was laundering money for a drug cartel.

The move comes after the administration has stripped the visas of some of Mexico’s most famous musicians, targeting those whose genres often explore themes related to cartels.

The U.S. Treasury Department accused Hernández, a musician they refer to as a “narco-rapper,” of being associated with the Cartel del Noreste, CDN, an evolution of the former Zetas Cartel. According to the department, he laundered money for the criminal group through concerts and events. The CDN is one of several Latin American organized crime groups that the Trump administration has designated as a foreign terrorist organization.

The administration alleges that 50% of Hernández’s royalties on streaming platforms go directly to the cartel, leading to his sanctioning alongside leaders of the cartel on allegations that he acted for or on behalf of the criminal group.

Hernández did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“CDN depends on these alternative revenue streams and money laundering methods to boost their criminal enterprise, diversifying their income beyond criminal activity like drug trafficking, human smuggling, and extortion,” wrote the Treasury Department in a news release.

The sanctions would block the rapper’s properties in the U.S. and freeze financial transactions with any businesses owned by those sanctioned, and threaten secondary sanctions against foreign financial institutions that do business with them.

Hernández, whose stage name is a play on words relating to cartels, performs his songs wearing a black ski mask and often sings songs related to the criminal groups, making reference to street life, cartel lifestyles and the realities faced in cartel-dominated areas.

In recent years, young artists like Peso Pluma have brought Mexican genres into the international spotlight by mixing traditional rhythms with trap and other styles, competing with global stars includingTaylor Swift and Bad Bunny on streaming platforms.

The genres — primarily “narco-corridos” — have also become the center of controversy because a number of artists sing about cartels and “narco culture” associated with them. Some songs romanticize criminals, while others speak to the harsh realities of youth living in cartel-controlled areas, similar to rap music in the U.S.

The music has long fueled a debate about the fine line between artistic expression and censorship, as a number of Mexican states have previously banned performances of certain genres.

In recent months, the Trump administration has revoked the visas of a slew of different artists related to the genre. In May, the famous northern Mexican band Grupo Firme, which has taken steps to distance themselves from the cartel-centric themes of the genre, announced they would have to cancel an upcoming show in California because their visas were suspended.

In April, the administration said it was revoking the visas of the band Alegres de Barranco after they flashed the face of a cartel boss behind them at a concert, prompting a controversy and even criminal investigations in Mexico.

