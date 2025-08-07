Hamilton Police are set to provide a public update today on the homicide of 21-year-old Harsimrat Randhawa, an international student from India who was fatally shot on April 17 while waiting for a bus on Upper James Street.

Randhawa, a student at Mohawk College, was on her way to work when a stray bullet struck her during a shootout between two vehicles near the intersection of Upper James Street and South Bend Road. Police say she was an innocent bystander caught in the crossfire.

The shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m. on April 17 and involved a black Mercedes SUV and a white Hyundai Elantra. According to investigators, the passenger of the SUV fired multiple shots at the occupants of the sedan.

In the days following the incident, Hamilton police recovered both vehicles believed to be involved. The Hyundai was found in northwest Toronto with assistance from Toronto police, while the Mercedes SUV was located in central Hamilton.

No arrests have been made to date. Police have asked anyone with security or dashcam footage from the area between 7:15 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. on April 17 to contact them.

The media briefing will take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday outside the front entrance of Hamilton Police Central Station.