Hamilton police to update Harsimrat Randhawa homicide investigation

Harsimrat Randhawa, 21, was struck and killed by a stray bullet during a shooting in Hamilton. HANDOUT/Hamilton police.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 7, 2025 7:54 am.

Last Updated August 7, 2025 7:56 am.

Hamilton Police are set to provide a public update today on the homicide of 21-year-old Harsimrat Randhawa, an international student from India who was fatally shot on April 17 while waiting for a bus on Upper James Street.

Randhawa, a student at Mohawk College, was on her way to work when a stray bullet struck her during a shootout between two vehicles near the intersection of Upper James Street and South Bend Road. Police say she was an innocent bystander caught in the crossfire.

The shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m. on April 17 and involved a black Mercedes SUV and a white Hyundai Elantra. According to investigators, the passenger of the SUV fired multiple shots at the occupants of the sedan.

In the days following the incident, Hamilton police recovered both vehicles believed to be involved. The Hyundai was found in northwest Toronto with assistance from Toronto police, while the Mercedes SUV was located in central Hamilton.

No arrests have been made to date. Police have asked anyone with security or dashcam footage from the area between 7:15 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. on April 17 to contact them.

The media briefing will take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday outside the front entrance of Hamilton Police Central Station.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Boy, 14, shot in Scarborough, 2 suspects wanted

Toronto police say two suspects are wanted after a teenage boy was shot in Scarborough on Wednesday afternoon. Officers responded to reports of a shooting just before 4 p.m. in the Lawrence Avenue East...

8h ago

Carney to meet with three Métis groups on major projects bill today

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to meet today with three provincial Métis groups to discuss his government's major projects legislation. The legislation allows cabinet to quickly grant federal...

2h ago

Canada's Victoria Mboko advances to National Bank Open final

Victoria Mboko showed the fight of a champion on Wednesday, winning one of the most dramatic tennis matches you’ll ever see. The 18-year-old Canadian is heading to the final of the National Bank Open...

9h ago

Toronto police investigating North York shooting, multi-vehicle crash

Toronto police say an altercation between two men led to a two-vehicle collision in North York on Wednesday afternoon and one of the drivers being shot. Officers were first called to the Stanley Greene...

12h ago

Top Stories

Boy, 14, shot in Scarborough, 2 suspects wanted

Toronto police say two suspects are wanted after a teenage boy was shot in Scarborough on Wednesday afternoon. Officers responded to reports of a shooting just before 4 p.m. in the Lawrence Avenue East...

8h ago

Carney to meet with three Métis groups on major projects bill today

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to meet today with three provincial Métis groups to discuss his government's major projects legislation. The legislation allows cabinet to quickly grant federal...

2h ago

Canada's Victoria Mboko advances to National Bank Open final

Victoria Mboko showed the fight of a champion on Wednesday, winning one of the most dramatic tennis matches you’ll ever see. The 18-year-old Canadian is heading to the final of the National Bank Open...

9h ago

Toronto police investigating North York shooting, multi-vehicle crash

Toronto police say an altercation between two men led to a two-vehicle collision in North York on Wednesday afternoon and one of the drivers being shot. Officers were first called to the Stanley Greene...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

2:16
Viral chocolate bar being recalled after Canada-wide outbreak of salmonella

Popular Dubai brand pistachio and knafeh milk chocolate bars and pistachios from Habibi and Al-Mokhtar Food Centre have been recalled due to contaminated pistachios. Beverly Andrews with the details.

13h ago

8:24
Carney marks 100 days since being voted in as PM

Mark Carney marks 100 days since being voted in voted in as the 24th Prime Minister of Canada.  Cynthia Mulligan speaks with Amanda Alvaro, Laryssa Waler and Marion Nader about his report card.

10h ago

0:34
'El Mocambo,' Toronto's iconic music venue, gets new owner

Toronto's legendary bar and music venue 'El Mocambo' is now under new ownership.

19h ago

2:31
Eglinton Crosstown LRT testing finds 'vehicle availability' issues: Metrolinx CEO

Metrolinx President and CEO Michael Lindsay says ongoing trial tests of the Eglinton Crosstown LRT has encountered a 'vehicle availability and reliability' issue ahead of the scheduled September opening date.

20h ago

1:33
'I'm on my way to my birthday party!': Police pull over stunt driver

York Regional Police released footage of a driver who was clocked going 130km/h in a 70km/h zone getting a ticket for stunt driving, despite pleading to the officer he was on his way to his birthday party.

21h ago

More Videos