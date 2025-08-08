GTA under heat warning with humidex values into the 40s this weekend

Natasha Ramsahai breaks down the weather forecast as Southern Ontario is expected to be hit with a five-day heat stretch.

By John Marchesan

Posted August 8, 2025 3:28 pm.

Last Updated August 8, 2025 4:38 pm.

The GTA is under a heat warning that could see humidex values climb into the 40s this weekend.

Environment Canada says the multi-day heat event is scheduled to begin on Saturday, where daytime highs are forecast to be between 30 and 33 degrees C with humidex values between 35 and 40.

The national weather service says there won’t be much relief from the heat at night with lows ranging between 19 and 23 C.

“The hottest days of this heat wave are expected to be Sunday and Monday with highs between 33 to 34 degrees, and I wouldn’t be surprised if a couple of spots outside of the city and away from the cooling effects of Lake Ontario hit 35 or 36 degrees,” says CityNews Chief Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai.

“The humidity remains moderate right now with humidex values into the mid to high 30s. That’s going to change as we come out of the weekend, not only does the heat linger, but the humidity will continue to go up. We’re going from humid to very, very muggy and by Tuesday into the low 40s.”

Slightly cooler temperatures are not expected until the middle of next week.

Health officials caution that the warm, humid temperatures present health risks for older adults, infants and young children, pregnant women, people with physical and/or mental illnesses, and people with disabilities or mobility issues.

“Drink plenty of water regularly, even before you feel thirsty, to decrease your risk of dehydration,” Environment Canada says. “Never leave people, particularly children, or pets inside a parked vehicle.”

This is the sixth heat warning issued for the GTA this summer.

