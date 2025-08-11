Motorcyclist seriously injured following hit-and-run collision in Vaughan

York Regional Police officers were called to the St. Francis Avenue and Fossil Hill Road area near Rutherford Road at around 7 p.m. on Sunday. Photo: Karim Islam/CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 11, 2025 5:26 am.

Last Updated August 11, 2025 5:32 am.

A male motorcyclist was seriously injured in a hit-and-run collision involving a vehicle in Vaughan.

York Regional Police officers were called to the St. Francis Avenue and Fossil Hill Road area near Rutherford Road at around 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Police told CityNews a motorcyclist suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, and the driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

There is no exact vehicle description, only that it’s believed to be a smaller car.

Roads in the area were closed for several hours but have since reopened.

The investigation remains ongoing.

