Military convoys to travel along Ontario roadways for Canadian Armed Forces training exercise

Drivers and residents may see increased military traffic along roadways in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) and across northern, central and eastern Ontario starting later this week due to a Canadian Armed Forces training event.

From Aug. 13 to Aug. 24, Canadian Army Reserve members from various areas of the province will be travelling to Garrison Petawawa to take part in Exercise Stalwart Guardian.

“This is a major end-of-summer training event featuring simulated combat operations as part of the Canadian Armed Forces’ mission for preparedness and readiness,” a release states.

Troops from various Ontario communities are expected to take part in the military exercise at the garrison, including infantry, armoured, artillery, and signals units.

According to a spokesperson, transport and supply convoys of Canadian Army Reserve personnel from 32 and 33 Canadian Brigade Groups will travel on roads and highways between Toronto, Peterborough, Sudbury, North Bay, Ottawa, Petawawa and surrounding areas on Friday and Saturday of this week.

Officials say 1,500 soldiers and their equipment will be transported in Department of National Defence vehicles and chartered buses along routes between Toronto, Peterborough, Ottawa and Petawawa.

As a result, drivers and residents in those areas may see increased military traffic with Canadian Army vehicles on several roadways including Ontario Highways 7, 17, 26, 41, 55, 115, 401, 403, 407, 417 and the Queen Elizabeth Way.

“Participating soldiers will not carry any weapons or ammunition while making public stops on the designated routes of travel to and from this annual, regularly scheduled exercise,” the release explains.

The convoys are then expected to return on the same routes on Aug. 23-24.

Drivers are being advised to take extra caution on the roadways as the military vehicles travel to and from Garrison Petawawa.