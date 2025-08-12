China announces 75.8% tariffs on Canadian canola

China has announced preliminary tariffs on Canadian canola following an anti-dumping investigation launched last year in response to Canada’s tax on Chinese electric vehicles.

Canadian canola exports to China will face a 75.8 per cent duty beginning on Thursday.

The move comes nearly a year after Canada imposed a 100 per cent tariff on Chinese electric vehicles, a move that is to be reviewed by the beginning of October.

Canada supplies China with most of its canola but China currently exports very few electric vehicles to Canada.

China’s Ministry of Commerce says in a social media post today that the two countries met four days ago to discuss trade.

The Prime Minister’s Office deferred comment on the canola tariffs to the secretary of state for international trade, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment.