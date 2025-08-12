Toronto police cruiser hit head-on as vehicle strikes multiple parked cars downtown, male arrested

One male driver is in custody after he allegedly struck a marked police car head-on and multiple parked vehicles in downtown Toronto.

The collision occurred just before 3 p.m. at Bay and Albert streets.

Toronto police tell CityNews police officers are currently being assessed by paramedics.

Two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries while two others were assessed on the scene. It’s unknown if the officers were among those taken to hospital.

The male was arrested at the scene.

Bay is closed from Queen Street to Dundas Street as police investigate.