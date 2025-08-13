2 arrested after Etobicoke boxing club suffers ‘extensive’ damage in arson

Crews at the scene of a fire at an Etobicoke boxing club. Kingsway Boxing Club.

By Michael Talbot

Posted August 13, 2025 11:51 am.

An Etobicoke boxing club is vowing to mount a Rocky-like comeback after it was badly damaged in a suspected arson early Wednesday morning.

Toronto police tell CityNews they were called for a break and enter at Kingsway Boxing Club at 265 Norseman Street, just before 4 a.m.

Officers arrived to find the gym on fire.

Toronto Fire crews were summoned and doused the blaze. No injuries were reported.

Jamar Brown, 30, and Rahiem Williams, 18, both of Toronto, were arrested and charged with the break and enter and arson.

The boxing club’s owners and operators, Jennifer Huggins and Virgil Barrow, sent out an email to members saying the Norseman location will be temporarily closed, with classes switching to its other location at 3046 Bloor Street West.

“Most importantly, everyone is safe,” they wrote. “While the damage to our facility is extensive, our team is strong, and our commitment to our community remains unshaken.”

They add they are hopeful the gym can be back up and running within a week.

“Together, we will come back stronger.”

Top Stories

Ontario launches $1B financing program to shield key industries from U.S. tariffs

The Ontario government has launched a $1 billion financing initiative aimed at supporting local businesses in the steel, aluminum, and auto sectors impacted by U.S. tariffs. The Protect Ontario Financing...

5m ago

TTC CEO apologizes for major Line 1 disruption

TTC CEO Mandeep Lali has issued a public apology following a significant service disruption on Line 1 during Wednesday morning's rush hour, which left thousands of commuters facing delays and scrambling...

46m ago

Air Canada to start cancelling flights ahead of Saturday's potential work stoppage

Air Canada is bracing for major travel disruptions as the union representing 10,000 flight attendants signals plans to strike this weekend, prompting the airline to begin cancelling flights. The Air...

3h ago

Toronto police seek suspect after 2 injured in east-end assault

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is asking for the public's help in locating a suspect wanted in connection with a violent assault that occurred Tuesday night in the city's east end. Police say officers...

2h ago

