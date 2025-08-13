2 arrested after Etobicoke boxing club suffers ‘extensive’ damage in arson

An Etobicoke boxing club is vowing to mount a Rocky-like comeback after it was badly damaged in a suspected arson early Wednesday morning.

Toronto police tell CityNews they were called for a break and enter at Kingsway Boxing Club at 265 Norseman Street, just before 4 a.m.

Officers arrived to find the gym on fire.

Toronto Fire crews were summoned and doused the blaze. No injuries were reported.

Jamar Brown, 30, and Rahiem Williams, 18, both of Toronto, were arrested and charged with the break and enter and arson.

The boxing club’s owners and operators, Jennifer Huggins and Virgil Barrow, sent out an email to members saying the Norseman location will be temporarily closed, with classes switching to its other location at 3046 Bloor Street West.

“Most importantly, everyone is safe,” they wrote. “While the damage to our facility is extensive, our team is strong, and our commitment to our community remains unshaken.”

They add they are hopeful the gym can be back up and running within a week.

“Together, we will come back stronger.”