CUPW to hold two days of talks with Canada Post, overtime ban remains in effect

Canada Post vehicles are seen parked at a delivery depot in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 13, 2025 12:53 pm.

Last Updated August 13, 2025 1:26 pm.

OTTAWA — The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says it will hold two days of talks with Canada Post.

The union, which represents about 55,000 postal workers, says both sides met with federal mediators on Tuesday and it has agreed to meet with Canada Post on Friday and Monday.

The talks come after workers rejected Canada Post’s latest proposal, which would have seen wage hikes of about 13 per cent over four years and restructuring to add part-time workers.

The union says its national overtime ban remains in effect.

Negotiations for a new collective agreement have been ongoing for more than a year and a half.

Canada Post says it looks forward to receiving a detailed and comprehensive response from the union that addresses the significant and increasing challenges faced by the postal service when it meets Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

CNE outlandish food 2025: Butter burgers, sushi corndogs, hash brown ice cream sandwiches

The Canadian National Exhibition is back and that means some crazy food concoctions. This year, attendees can feast on sushi corndogs and hashbrown ice cream sandwiches. But it'll cost you. The sushi...

10m ago

2 arrested after Etobicoke boxing club damaged in break-and-enter, arson

An Etobicoke boxing club is vowing to mount a Rocky-like comeback after it was badly damaged in a break-and-enter and arson early Wednesday morning. Toronto police tell CityNews they were called to...

1h ago

Ontario launches $1B financing program to shield key industries from U.S. tariffs

The Ontario government has launched a $1 billion financing initiative aimed at supporting local businesses in the steel, aluminum, and auto sectors impacted by U.S. tariffs. The Protect Ontario Financing...

56m ago

Man wanted after indecent act caught on doorbell camera in Oakville

Halton Regional Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a suspect involved in an indecent act in Oakville. According to investigators, on Monday, Aug. 11, a male suspect rang the...

1h ago

