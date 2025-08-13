Harvey Weinstein’s next retrial – or sentencing – could happen this fall

Harvey Weinstein appears in state court in Manhattan after a mistrial on a rape charge, Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025 in New York. (Steven Hirsch /New York Post via AP, Pool)

By Michael R. Sisak And Jennifer Peltz, The Associated Press

Posted August 13, 2025 2:16 pm.

Last Updated August 13, 2025 4:56 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Harvey Weinstein faces sentencing and a possible retrial in his New York City sex crimes case, but it’s still unclear when they’ll happen — and whether the former movie mogul will end up in front of another jury at all.

Manhattan Judge Curtis Farber said Wednesday he could sentence Weinstein on Sept. 30, but only if there’s no retrial on a rape charge that the last jury failed to decide. If there is a retrial, the judge wants it to happen this fall.

Prosecutors and Weinstein’s lawyers vowed Wednesday that they were willing to square off at yet another trial — it would be his third in New York and fourth overall.

But Weinstein’s lawyers aren’t ruling out the possibility of reaching a deal to resolve the case, though they also emphasize he’s not willing to plead guilty to raping Mann, and they are pressing prosecutors simply to abandon that charge.

Weinstein, 73, was convicted in June of forcing oral sex on TV and movie production assistant and producer Miriam Haley in 2006. The charge carries a possible sentence of up to 25 years in prison.

At the same time, the jury acquitted him of forcing oral sex on another woman, one-time model Kaja Sokola, but couldn’t decide a charge that he raped hairstylist and actor Jessica Mann in 2013.

Manhattan prosecutors reiterated Wednesday that they and Mann are ready for another trial on the rape charge. In this case, any conviction is punishable by up to four years in prison — less than Weinstein has already served, and far less than the potential 25 years he faces for his conviction related to Haley.

Prosecutors requested a January trial date, but Farber proposed the fall.

“The case needs to be tried this year,” Farber said.

Weinstein lawyer Arthur Aidala agreed, urging the judge to set the earliest possible date.

If a fall trial happens, it would likely put Weinstein’s high-profile #MeToo case back in court as Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is in the final stage of his reelection bid.

Bragg, a first-term Democrat who made prosecuting sex crimes cases a priority, has expressed satisfaction with Weinstein’s conviction on a criminal sex act charge related to Haley. Bragg has said Mann deserves a verdict on her part of the case.

“This work, first and foremost, is about the survivors, and that’s why we’re prepared to go forward,” Bragg said in June.

Aidala told reporters outside court that, in his view, it’s up to prosecutors to resolve the rape charge — either by dropping it and clearing the way for sentencing, or by promptly taking it to trial again.

Weinstein sat in court in a wheelchair while wearing a blue suit and black-rimmed glasses. The “Pulp Fiction” and “Shakespeare in Love” producer is committed to fighting the rape charge at another trial, Aidala said, though the lawyer added: “I’ve been doing this long enough to say never say never.”

At Weinstein’s first trial in 2020, jurors convicted him of raping Mann and forcing oral sex on Haley.

Then an appeals court overturned those convictions and sent the case back for retrial because of legal issues involving other women’s testimony.

This spring, a new jury convicted him again of sexually assaulting Haley and acquitted him of doing the same to another woman who wasn’t part of the first trial. But amid fractious deliberations, the majority-female jury got stuck on the charge related to Mann.

Mann has testified that she also had a consensual, on-and-off relationship with the then-married Weinstein, but that she told him “I don’t want to do this” as he cornered her in the hotel room. She said he persevered with advances and demands until she “just gave up.”

Weinstein also stands convicted of sex crimes in California; he’s appealing that verdict. He denies all of the allegations against him.

The Associated Press generally does not name people who allege they have been sexually assaulted unless they give permission to be identified. Haley and Mann have done so.

Michael R. Sisak And Jennifer Peltz, The Associated Press





Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

York Regional Police officer charged in 2023 alleged sexual assault

The province's police watchdog has charged a York Regional Police officer with sexual assault stemming from an incident almost two years ago. The Special Investigations Unit says it was notified by...

21m ago

CNE outlandish food 2025: Butter burgers, sushi corndogs, hash brown ice cream sandwiches

The Canadian National Exhibition is back and that means some crazy food concoctions. This year, attendees can feast on sushi corndogs and hashbrown ice cream sandwiches. But it'll cost you. The sushi...

39m ago

No threat to public safety after 2 people found dead in Whitby home

Durham police say there is no threat to public safety after two people were found dead in a home in Whitby and two others were taken to the hospital. Officers were called to the area of Fallingbrook...

2h ago

Police seek suspect in TTC bus sex assault

Toronto police have released an image of a suspect they're trying to track down in connection to a sexual assault investigation. Investigators say the suspect was on a TTC bus in the Islington Avenue...

1h ago

Top Stories

York Regional Police officer charged in 2023 alleged sexual assault

The province's police watchdog has charged a York Regional Police officer with sexual assault stemming from an incident almost two years ago. The Special Investigations Unit says it was notified by...

21m ago

CNE outlandish food 2025: Butter burgers, sushi corndogs, hash brown ice cream sandwiches

The Canadian National Exhibition is back and that means some crazy food concoctions. This year, attendees can feast on sushi corndogs and hashbrown ice cream sandwiches. But it'll cost you. The sushi...

39m ago

No threat to public safety after 2 people found dead in Whitby home

Durham police say there is no threat to public safety after two people were found dead in a home in Whitby and two others were taken to the hospital. Officers were called to the area of Fallingbrook...

2h ago

Police seek suspect in TTC bus sex assault

Toronto police have released an image of a suspect they're trying to track down in connection to a sexual assault investigation. Investigators say the suspect was on a TTC bus in the Islington Avenue...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:09
Churro pizza, cookie nuggets: A sneak peak at the CNE's wackiest foods

CityNews' Afua Baah gets a taste test of the newest items featured at this year's CNE food court and all the wackiest combinations.

4h ago

3:01
Air Canada to start cancelling flights as clock ticks on strike notice

As the union representing hundreds of Air Canada flight attendants initiated a 72-hour strike, the airline is starting to cancel all flights amid the busiest travel season.

9h ago

1:46
Fire bans in place across Southern Ontario amid dry heat, wildfires

Several municipalities in Southern Ontario have issued burn bans amid dry, hot heat and blazing wildfires.

3:09
Crews fighting to get Ontario cottage country wildfire under control amid dry conditions

Crews are responding to a 27-hectare wildfire in Kawartha Lakes and it's not the only one in this part of the province. As Nick Westoll reports, there are lingering concerns as the region continues to deal with dry conditions.
3:03
Grieving family seeks justice after crash kills father of three

The family of a 35-year-old father of three is seeking justice after learning the accused involved in the collision had been previously charged with dangerous driving. Afua Baah reports.

More Videos