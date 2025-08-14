Canadian grocers see nearly 50 per cent increase in cost of white rice since June 2024: StatCan

An affordable food staple for many Canadians has seen an almost 50 per cent price hike at the check-out register as the cost for 2 kilograms of white rice has gone from $6.46 in June 2024 to $9.62 in June 2025 in just one year, according to Statistics Canada’s Consumer Price Index.

Throughout the year, the price of rice has fluctuated, reaching a peak of $10.20 in March.

“Rice has been known to be consumed by people at the lower income brackets, and for them, it’s a significant portion,” said Suki Badh, an economics professor at Douglas College.

“It’s another hindrance to affordability in Canada.”

The figures are based on monthly CPIs for the average retail price of select products, including white rice. StatCan cautioned that factors such as product rotation, quality and quantity changes, and consumer preferences can contribute to monthly price differences.

The price for 2 kg of white rice has not dipped below $9.15 since January, the lowest cost seen this year.

Badh added that the rice market impacts more than two million Canadians, primarily Chinese, Southeast Asia, and Southern Indian communities.

“I love rice, I was born eating rice, and I cannot go ahead eating other things,” said Juliette, a Filipino Canadian living in British Columbia.

“My main food is rice. So, when you ask me what is my attitude toward the new increase in rice, of course, I don’t like it, but it’s the reality of life. The economy goes down and goes up, so I’m going to adjust.”

One economist said the increase in demand from Canadian immigrants is one reason for the price hike in white rice.

“We know that, for a long time, immigration here in Canada is driven by immigration coming from Asia, where people predominantly eat rice. Rice is a staple in that part of the world,” said Michael Batu, an economist based in B.C.

“Which means that if people are coming from that part of the world who eat rice, then that should increase the demand for rice here in Canada.”

Canada primarily relies on imports and global markets for the commercial production of rice. But as global partnerships continue to change amid hefty U.S. tariffs, the pressure on the cost of rice has increased because of Canada’s dependence on imports.

Batu said the U.S. levies on Canada, however, might come as an opportunity to make trade relations with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

“The threat of tariffs coming from the United States actually comes as a blessing in disguise. Because it opens up more opportunities in Canada, to reach out to other countries, particularly a large group of countries called the ASEAN, which are the major rice-producing countries in the world,” Batu said.

Canadian business owners are also feeling the brunt of the price increase.

Harvinder Kalra is the owner of Day to Day Express Grocery and Produce, an Indian grocery store located in B.C. He said that suppliers like himself rely heavily on international markets and face various challenges. But because rice is a staple food item for various communities, the demand has not dropped.

“Normally, we’re purchasing from Superstore, and the price comparison here is a bit reasonable,” said a customer who was shopping at the store.

In the restaurant sector, U.S. tariffs are continuing to create unpredictability.

Kevin Chung is the manager of Toronto’s Dim Sum King Seafood Restaurant, who said that not only does their rice come from the U.S., but also other ingredients like celery and chicken.

“Because we use American rice to make sticky rice chicken, the price increase for rice imported from the U.S. is significant,” Chung said.

“We’ll see how the tariff war plays out. For example, if wholesalers change their prices, we must change them too. Business has costs. Labour costs are high for our employees. We also need to adjust our rent and materials.”

With files from Parmeet Kamra, Pat Fernandez, and Jie Yang