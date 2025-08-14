Quebec language watchdog backtracks on pub sign it deemed too English

MONTREAL — Quebec’s language watchdog has backed down after trying to get a well-known Montreal pub to change its sign.

The language office had instructed Pub Burgundy Lion to add French language to its sign because “burgundy” is an English word.

But co-owner Toby Lyle argued publicly that the name is a nod to a Montreal neighbourhood commonly called by its English name — Little Burgundy.

The watchdog now says that further analysis shows the pub’s signage does conform with Quebec’s language rules.

It says the situation is “regrettable” and it is sensitive to the public reaction the story has provoked.

The incident is the second highly publicized reversal at the language office in recent months, after the watchdog decided this spring to allow the word “go” to encourage sports teams.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2025.

The Canadian Press