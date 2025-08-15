Woman struck by vehicle near Yonge and Lake Shore, seriously injured
Posted August 15, 2025 8:52 am.
Last Updated August 15, 2025 9:07 am.
A woman in her 50s has serious injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in downtown Toronto on Friday morning.
Emergency crews responded to the scene near Lake Shore Boulevard West and Yonge Street just before 7:30 a.m.
Paramedics say they transported the woman to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the driver involved remained at the scene.