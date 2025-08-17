2 men stabbed in suspected fight near Queen and Sherbourne: Toronto police

Two men were rushed to a hospital on Sunday afternoon after police received reports of a fight in the area of Queen Street and Sherbourne Street.

Officers received the call just before 1:30 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, they located a man in his 50s with a stab wound. He was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to paramedics.

Authorities say another male who is believed to be involved in the fight was arrested nearby. He too was brought to a local hospital with serious injuries from a stab wound.

Police say its unclear if the two men were known to each other. An investigation is ongoing.

A large police presence has occupied the area. Sherbourne Street is closed in both directions between Queen Street and Shuter Street.