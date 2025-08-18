Swim sensation makes a splash in high school, now diving into university pools

Swimmer Noah Chang

By Vrajesh Dave

Posted August 18, 2025 6:14 am.

Noah Chang is a standout student and swimmer who just completed high school this past spring, and will attend Brock University this fall.

He competes in the 50m and 100m breaststroke events, having raced at the Canadian Trials along with some of the best in the country, and will be taking his talents to the post-secondary level, with the ultimate goal of making Canada’s national team.

Noah Chang – Swimming

Do you know an athlete or community ambassador who is as inspiring as Noah? You can nominate them for 680 NewsRadio Athlete of the Week right here!

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Labour groups pushing back as Air Canada flight attendants' strike poised to continue

It could be another chaotic day for travellers as a labour dispute continues between Air Canada and the union representing its flight attendants. Flight attendants with the Montreal-based airline represented...

1h ago

Man critically injured in shooting near Danforth and Midland

Toronto police say they are searching for two suspects following an overnight shooting in Scarborough that left a man with critical injuries. Emergency crews were called to an apartment complex on Gordonridge...

39m ago

Motorcyclist sent to hospital after collision with fire truck in North York

A man riding a motorcycle was sent to a hospital early Monday morning after being involved in a collision with a fire truck, authorities say. According to Toronto police, the crash happened just after...

27m ago

Doctors are seeing more non-smokers, especially women, with later-stage lung cancer

TORONTO — Katie Hulan's family doctor thought she might have asthma. Her cough, which had started about a month and a half earlier, was getting progressively worse. So he gave her some puffers to try,...

14m ago

Top Stories

Labour groups pushing back as Air Canada flight attendants' strike poised to continue

It could be another chaotic day for travellers as a labour dispute continues between Air Canada and the union representing its flight attendants. Flight attendants with the Montreal-based airline represented...

1h ago

Man critically injured in shooting near Danforth and Midland

Toronto police say they are searching for two suspects following an overnight shooting in Scarborough that left a man with critical injuries. Emergency crews were called to an apartment complex on Gordonridge...

39m ago

Motorcyclist sent to hospital after collision with fire truck in North York

A man riding a motorcycle was sent to a hospital early Monday morning after being involved in a collision with a fire truck, authorities say. According to Toronto police, the crash happened just after...

27m ago

Doctors are seeing more non-smokers, especially women, with later-stage lung cancer

TORONTO — Katie Hulan's family doctor thought she might have asthma. Her cough, which had started about a month and a half earlier, was getting progressively worse. So he gave her some puffers to try,...

14m ago

Most Watched Today

1:48
Cooler temperatures and plenty of rain coming up

Toronto will see cool temperatures and lots of rain, with dry and seasonal conditions for the week.

13h ago

3:20
Health Canada approves new drug for multiple myeloma

Health Canada has approved a first-of-its-kind new drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Dilshad Burman with why it is different from current drugs and how it works.

23h ago

2:50
Ottawa orders binding arbitration to end Air Canada strike

The federal Liberal government is defending its decision to intervene to resolve a labour dispute at Canada’s largest airline amid criticism that the move sides with big business.

5h ago

2:52
Rain and cooler temperatures to end the weekend

Cloudy with showers during Sunday morning and early afternoon before things gradually clear in the late afternoon, bringing with it a bit of a cool down to end the weekend.

2:13
Flash floods kill more than 300 in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir

Hundreds of people have died in northwest Pakistan after two days of intense rains and floods, while rescue workers continue to search for survivors.

5h ago

More Videos