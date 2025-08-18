Swim sensation makes a splash in high school, now diving into university pools

Noah Chang is a standout student and swimmer who just completed high school this past spring, and will attend Brock University this fall.

He competes in the 50m and 100m breaststroke events, having raced at the Canadian Trials along with some of the best in the country, and will be taking his talents to the post-secondary level, with the ultimate goal of making Canada’s national team.

Noah Chang – Swimming

