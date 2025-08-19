Thank you, Mr. President. Zelenskyy deploys gratitude diplomacy for second visit to Oval Office

President Donald Trump meets with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office at the White House, Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

By Brian Melley, The Associated Press

Posted August 19, 2025 9:16 am.

Last Updated August 19, 2025 10:06 am.

LONDON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wasn’t going to risk being accused of being ungrateful this time.

With peace talks on the table and a chance to rebound from his disastrous White House scolding six months ago, Zelenskyy made sure to show his gratitude to U.S. President Donald Trump during Monday’s meeting in the Oval Office.

In fact, he thanked Trump nine times in the first minute of their brief public meeting that preceded a short news conference.

“Thanks so much, Mr. President,” he said. “First of all, thank you for the invitation and thank you very much for your efforts, personal efforts to stop killings and stop this war. Thank you.”

In February, Zelenskyy’s meeting with Trump quickly spiraled into a public relations disaster when Vice President JD Vance berated him for not being sufficiently thankful.

“You should be thanking the President for trying to bring an end to this conflict,” Vance said in a moment that caught Zelenskyy off guard. “Have you said thank you once? In this entire meeting? No, in this entire meeting, have you said thank you?”

Zelenskyy tried to defend himself, saying he had always expressed his appreciation to the U.S. for the military and financial support it provided after Russia invaded it in 2022. But the damage was done.

World leaders took their cue and learned that flattery is the way to winning over the unpredictable Trump.

With a chance to make a second impression in the same setting, gratitude diplomacy was front and center for Zelenskyy and his peers.

He went on to extend his thanks to Melania Trump for personally writing to Russian President Vladimir Putin to think about the Ukrainian children and urge peace.

And he thanked his European allies who had arrived as reinforcements in Washington to present a unified front to push for a ceasefire and security guarantees if there is a peace deal with Russia.

In a second meeting with top leaders from Europe, Zelenskyy expressed his thanks at least seven times, including two mentions of a map Trump had presented him.

“Thank you for the map, by the way,” he said.

He was not alone.

Trump himself used the T-word about a dozen times in the later meeting and heaped praise on his fellow leaders from Europe.

He called Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni a great leader with a long career ahead, said he liked French President Emmanuel Macron even more since he’s gotten to know him — something he noted was unusual for him — and he complimented German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s tan.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer thanked the president four times, noting that after three years of fighting, nobody else had been able to bring the conflict as close to a possible end.

“So I thank you for that,” Starmer said.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, who addressed Trump as “dear Donald” during the meeting, later called the president “amazing.”

Brian Melley, The Associated Press





Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Strike over: Air Canada flight attendants, airline reach tentative agreement

The union representing Air Canada's 10,000 flight attendants says its members will return to work after reaching a tentative agreement with the airline, effectively ending a disruptive strike that grounded...

1h ago

Woman struck by vehicle in St. James Town hit and run

Toronto police are investigating after the driver of a vehicle struck a female pedestrian in a hit-and-run on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred just before 8 a.m. in the Parliament Street and St....

3h ago

'Jahvai wouldn't want you to retaliate:' Family friend of boy, 8, fatally struck by stray bullet calls for peace

A Toronto community continues to grieve over the latest victim of gun violence in this city. Jahvai Roy was eight years old when he lost his life over the weekend after he was struck by a stray bullet. Marcell...

6h ago

Health Canada approves Ozempic to reduce kidney deterioration in people with diabetes

Health Canada has approved Ozempic to reduce the risk of further kidney decline among patients with Type 2 diabetes. Between 30 and 50 per cent of people with Type 2 diabetes develop some form of chronic...

4h ago

Top Stories

Strike over: Air Canada flight attendants, airline reach tentative agreement

The union representing Air Canada's 10,000 flight attendants says its members will return to work after reaching a tentative agreement with the airline, effectively ending a disruptive strike that grounded...

1h ago

Woman struck by vehicle in St. James Town hit and run

Toronto police are investigating after the driver of a vehicle struck a female pedestrian in a hit-and-run on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred just before 8 a.m. in the Parliament Street and St....

3h ago

'Jahvai wouldn't want you to retaliate:' Family friend of boy, 8, fatally struck by stray bullet calls for peace

A Toronto community continues to grieve over the latest victim of gun violence in this city. Jahvai Roy was eight years old when he lost his life over the weekend after he was struck by a stray bullet. Marcell...

6h ago

Health Canada approves Ozempic to reduce kidney deterioration in people with diabetes

Health Canada has approved Ozempic to reduce the risk of further kidney decline among patients with Type 2 diabetes. Between 30 and 50 per cent of people with Type 2 diabetes develop some form of chronic...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

3:02
Air Canada and flight attendants' union reach tentative agreement, operations to slowly restart

Air Canada flight attendants are ending their strike after their union reached a tentative agreement with the airline, making operations slowly restart.

1h ago

2:26
Recent poll finds most Canadians side with Flight attendants in Air Canada labour dispute

Rhianne Campbell has the latest from experts on how public opinion factors into this ongoing fight.

16h ago

2:49
Family friend of 8-year-old fatally struck by stray bullet calls for peace

Toronto Police continue their search for suspects in the shooting where 8-year-old Jahvai Roy was fatally struck by a stray bullet while in his North York home. As Afua Baah reports, a friend of the grieving family is speaking out, calling for peace.

16h ago

2:55
CUPE says Air Canada strike to continue despite being deemed illegal

Striking Air Canada flight attendants remained on the picket lines Monday, defying a federal back-to-work order. Erica Natividad with why CUPE's national president says he's willing to risk jail time.

13h ago

1:12
Electric aircraft on display at Billy Bishop, ready to 'unlock' the next level of aviation

Beta Technologies' ALIA COTL electric airplane was on display at Toronto's Billy Bishop airport to illustrate the new heights Canada's aviation industry could take, Stolport CEO Nicolas Pappalardo says.

19h ago

More Videos