Peel Regional Police are investigating a fatal shooting that left one person dead and another injured in Brampton on Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were called to Bayhampton Drive, near Castlemore Road and Humberwest Parkway, at approximately 8:41 p.m. following reports of gunshots in the area.

Upon arrival, Peel Regional Police said officers located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One individual was pronounced dead at the scene, while the second was rushed to a trauma centre with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

Police say the homicide unit has taken over the investigation. Authorities believe the incident was isolated and there is no immediate threat to public safety.

No suspect information has been released, and the investigation is ongoing.