One dead, one injured after gunfire erupts on residential street in Brampton

Emergency crews were called to Bayhampton Drive, near Castlemore Road and Humberwest Parkway, at approximately 8:41 p.m. following reports of gunshots in the area. Photo: Bryan Carey/CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 20, 2025 6:33 am.

Last Updated August 20, 2025 6:40 am.

Peel Regional Police are investigating a fatal shooting that left one person dead and another injured in Brampton on Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were called to Bayhampton Drive, near Castlemore Road and Humberwest Parkway, at approximately 8:41 p.m. following reports of gunshots in the area.

Upon arrival, Peel Regional Police said officers located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One individual was pronounced dead at the scene, while the second was rushed to a trauma centre with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

Police say the homicide unit has taken over the investigation. Authorities believe the incident was isolated and there is no immediate threat to public safety.

No suspect information has been released, and the investigation is ongoing.

Peel Regional Police are investigating a fatal shooting that left one person dead and another injured in Brampton on Tuesday night. Photo: Bryan Carey/CityNews.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Air Canada routes within North America to ramp up this morning as restart continues

Air Canada flights within North America are expected to ramp up this morning as the airline continues its operational restart following a three-day flight attendants' strike. The company resumed flights...

2h ago

'Hits closer to home': Community calls for unity after fatal shooting of 8-year-old boy in North York

Community leaders in a North York neighbourhood are issuing a heartfelt plea for unity and an end to gun violence following the tragic shooting death of 8-year-old Jahvai Roy over the weekend. The young...

1m ago

After Air Canada strike, Section 107 of labour code is 'dead,' says union leader

OTTAWA — A rare show of defiance by Air Canada flight attendants in the face of a back-to-work order from the government has proven the ineffectiveness of the section of Canada's labour code that allows...

2h ago

Quebec-based Canadian soldiers suspended after 2023 video that shows others making Nazi salute

The Canadian Military Police is investigating after a 2023 video emerged that they say shows five serving members at an event where other individuals performed a Nazi salute. The members are Quebec-based. "On...

12h ago

Top Stories

Air Canada routes within North America to ramp up this morning as restart continues

Air Canada flights within North America are expected to ramp up this morning as the airline continues its operational restart following a three-day flight attendants' strike. The company resumed flights...

2h ago

'Hits closer to home': Community calls for unity after fatal shooting of 8-year-old boy in North York

Community leaders in a North York neighbourhood are issuing a heartfelt plea for unity and an end to gun violence following the tragic shooting death of 8-year-old Jahvai Roy over the weekend. The young...

1m ago

After Air Canada strike, Section 107 of labour code is 'dead,' says union leader

OTTAWA — A rare show of defiance by Air Canada flight attendants in the face of a back-to-work order from the government has proven the ineffectiveness of the section of Canada's labour code that allows...

2h ago

Quebec-based Canadian soldiers suspended after 2023 video that shows others making Nazi salute

The Canadian Military Police is investigating after a 2023 video emerged that they say shows five serving members at an event where other individuals performed a Nazi salute. The members are Quebec-based. "On...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

2:55
Air Canada flights resume after tentative deal reached with CUPE

The first Air Canada flights took off from Pearson Airport Tuesday afternoon after the airline reached a tentative deal with CUPE overnight. Erica Natividad with why it may take a week or longer for service to get back to normal.

11h ago

0:43
Toronto police ask for public's help in identifying woman found wandering city

Toronto police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman in her 80s who was found wandering in a midtown neighbourhood.

16h ago

5:14
Air Canada traveller stranded in China unsure when she'll return home amid strike

Breakfast Television producer Bonnie Guan says her return flight home to Canada from China has been cancelled amid Air Canada's strike, and despite a tentative agreement reached by the union, she's still unsure when she will be able to return home.

20h ago

3:02
Air Canada and flight attendants' union reach tentative agreement, operations to slowly restart

Air Canada flight attendants are ending their strike after their union reached a tentative agreement with the airline, making operations slowly restart.

21h ago

1:18
Poilievre wins Alberta by-election 

The leader of the Conservative Party is headed back to Ottawa, claiming the Battle River - Crowfoot by-election in eastern Alberta with a landslide victory. Sean Amato reports from his victory party in Camrose. 
More Videos