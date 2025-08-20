Canada seeks meeting to address China’s WTO complaint over steel tariffs

Rolled coils of steel are shown at Algoma Steel Inc., in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., on April 25, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Craig Lord, The Canadian Press

Posted August 20, 2025 1:49 pm.

Last Updated August 20, 2025 2:00 pm.

Canada is defending its steel tariffs against China after Beijing lodged a complaint last week at the World Trade Organization.

Beijing is taking issue with Canada’s 25 per cent surtax on imports that contain steel melted or poured in China, calling the duties discriminatory and urging Ottawa to reverse course.

Prime Minister Mark Carney imposed the tariff last month in a bid to protect Canada’s domestic industry amid the United States’ global trade war and allegations of steel dumping from some foreign markets.

A spokesperson for International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu says Canada’s tariffs are in direct response to China’s efforts to act outside traditional market dynamics.

Sidhu’s communications director Huzaif Qaisar says Chinese overcapacity is undermining Canada’s steel sector and threatening Canadian jobs.

He says the tariffs are consistent with international trade obligations and Canada is pressing for a joint economic and trade commission meeting with China to put its concerns on the table.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Kawartha Lakes police defend decision to charge homeowner in the alleged assault of an intruder

Kawartha Lakes police are defending the decision to charge a homeowner with assault after an altercation with a man who had allegedly broken into his home in Lindsay. Investigators say they responded...

1h ago

18-year-old woman wanted for attempted murder after downtown Toronto stabbing

Toronto police are searching for an 18-year-old woman wanted in connection with a stabbing that left two people injured in the downtown core earlier this month. Officers responded to a call for a stabbing...

55m ago

Parkdale teacher fired for wearing blackface costume should be reinstated: arbitrator

An Ontario arbitrator has ruled that a Toronto high school teacher who was fired after wearing a Halloween costume involving blackface four years ago should be reinstated and compensated for lost wages. In...

25m ago

Man wanted for allegedly uttering racial slurs, spitting on Tim Hortons employee in Mississauga

Police in Peel Region are searching for a man in connection with a hate-motivated assault in Mississauga. Investigators say around 6 a.m. on July 19, an irate customer confronted an employee at the...

23m ago

Top Stories

Kawartha Lakes police defend decision to charge homeowner in the alleged assault of an intruder

Kawartha Lakes police are defending the decision to charge a homeowner with assault after an altercation with a man who had allegedly broken into his home in Lindsay. Investigators say they responded...

1h ago

18-year-old woman wanted for attempted murder after downtown Toronto stabbing

Toronto police are searching for an 18-year-old woman wanted in connection with a stabbing that left two people injured in the downtown core earlier this month. Officers responded to a call for a stabbing...

55m ago

Parkdale teacher fired for wearing blackface costume should be reinstated: arbitrator

An Ontario arbitrator has ruled that a Toronto high school teacher who was fired after wearing a Halloween costume involving blackface four years ago should be reinstated and compensated for lost wages. In...

25m ago

Man wanted for allegedly uttering racial slurs, spitting on Tim Hortons employee in Mississauga

Police in Peel Region are searching for a man in connection with a hate-motivated assault in Mississauga. Investigators say around 6 a.m. on July 19, an irate customer confronted an employee at the...

23m ago

Most Watched Today

1:12
'You should be able to protect your family: Ford calls out charges against Lindsay homeowner

Ontario Premier Doug Ford spoke out against the charges laid on a Lindsay homeowner who was charged with assault after an altercation with a suspected intruder in his home.

1h ago

0:44
Double shooting leaves one person dead, another hospitalized in Brampton

A double shooting at a Brampton residence left a person dead and another sent to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

5h ago

2:25
Edmonton police arrest suspects in distraction theft crime ring

Edmonton police warned the public about distraction thefts in the city in recent months, releasing photos of three people charged with theft under $5,000 and three more wanted suspects.

3h ago

2:55
Air Canada flights resume after tentative deal reached with CUPE

The first Air Canada flights took off from Pearson Airport Tuesday afternoon after the airline reached a tentative deal with CUPE overnight. Erica Natividad with why it may take a week or longer for service to get back to normal.

18h ago

0:43
Toronto police ask for public's help in identifying woman found wandering city

Toronto police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman in her 80s who was found wandering in a midtown neighbourhood.

23h ago

More Videos