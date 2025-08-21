Missing baby last seen in Brampton found safe, Amber Alert cancelled

A Peel Regional Police shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS

By Michael Talbot

Posted August 21, 2025 6:14 pm.

Last Updated August 21, 2025 6:48 pm.

An Amber Alert that was issued at the request of Peel Regional Police on Thursday evening for a missing eight-month-old boy last seen in Brampton has been cancelled after he was found safe.

Police had earlier been searching for a 40-year-old man who was believed to be with the baby.

It’s not clear if any arrests have been made or where exactly the boy was found.

More to come

