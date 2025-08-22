Community rallies against gun violence after boy, 8, killed by stray bullet

Dozens of people gathered this morning at Nathan Phillips Square, demanding politicians take gun violence more seriously after an eight-year-old boy was killed by a stray bullet while in bed last weekend.

JahVai Roy, who has been described by friends and family as a compassionate and kind child, was killed in his North York bed just after midnight on Saturday.

Rally organizers burned sage, said prayers and shared stories to honour the boy’s legacy, one day after a vigil was held outside the apartment building where he died.

Attendees signed flags, chanted the boy’s name and held signs pleading for an end to gun violence.

Executive director of the Indigenous youth agency that organized the event says the rally’s aim is to keep the boy’s name alive and address the impacts of gun violence.

Cynthia Bell says her organization has launched a petition calling on all levels of government to make changes in the way they deal with gun violence.