Community rallies against gun violence after boy, 8, killed by stray bullet

After 8-year-old JahVai Roy was killed by a stray bullet in his North York home, his family and community advocates are calling for action against gun violence, especially against Indigenous people.

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 22, 2025 1:31 pm.

Last Updated August 22, 2025 2:22 pm.

Dozens of people gathered this morning at Nathan Phillips Square, demanding politicians take gun violence more seriously after an eight-year-old boy was killed by a stray bullet while in bed last weekend.

JahVai Roy, who has been described by friends and family as a compassionate and kind child, was killed in his North York bed just after midnight on Saturday.

Rally organizers burned sage, said prayers and shared stories to honour the boy’s legacy, one day after a vigil was held outside the apartment building where he died.

Attendees signed flags, chanted the boy’s name and held signs pleading for an end to gun violence.

Related:

Executive director of the Indigenous youth agency that organized the event says the rally’s aim is to keep the boy’s name alive and address the impacts of gun violence.

Cynthia Bell says her organization has launched a petition calling on all levels of government to make changes in the way they deal with gun violence.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Carney announces that Canada is dropping many retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada is dropping some retaliatory tariffs on American products to match U.S. tariff exemptions for goods covered under the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement. After...

43m ago

Elderly woman seriously injured in Scarborough stabbing; suspect arrested

Toronto police say a suspect is in custody following a stabbing in Scarborough that left a woman in her 80s with serious injuries. Emergency crews responded to the scene near Sheppard Avenue East and...

13m ago

'Thank God nobody was hurt': Quick-thinking neighbours save lives in Georgetown house fire

A massive house fire broke out early Friday morning in Georgetown, causing significant damage to three homes and prompting a large emergency response. Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) said officers...

1h ago

'We may go on a property tax strike': Scarborough residents protest construction project on their street

A few homeowners who live on a small street off Danforth Avenue in Scarborough are threatening to not pay property taxes, all in protest of a large construction project on their street. Duncan Weenen,...

Speakers Corner

4h ago

Top Stories

Carney announces that Canada is dropping many retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada is dropping some retaliatory tariffs on American products to match U.S. tariff exemptions for goods covered under the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement. After...

43m ago

Elderly woman seriously injured in Scarborough stabbing; suspect arrested

Toronto police say a suspect is in custody following a stabbing in Scarborough that left a woman in her 80s with serious injuries. Emergency crews responded to the scene near Sheppard Avenue East and...

13m ago

'Thank God nobody was hurt': Quick-thinking neighbours save lives in Georgetown house fire

A massive house fire broke out early Friday morning in Georgetown, causing significant damage to three homes and prompting a large emergency response. Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) said officers...

1h ago

'We may go on a property tax strike': Scarborough residents protest construction project on their street

A few homeowners who live on a small street off Danforth Avenue in Scarborough are threatening to not pay property taxes, all in protest of a large construction project on their street. Duncan Weenen,...

Speakers Corner

4h ago

Most Watched Today

0:52
Chopper footage shows completely destroyed home after fire in Georgetown

Aerial footage captured what's left of a Georgetown, Ontario home after a housefire completely burned the property to pieces, leaving one person with minor injuries.

4h ago

0:46
Uncle of 8-month-old baby abandoned in Brampton plaza arrested

The uncle of a 8-month-old baby is facing multiple criminal charges after the child went missing and was found abandoned in a Brampton plaza.

5h ago

0:46
Police to ramp up security over unruly meet ups at Brampton's Trinity Common Mall

Peel police say they will be ramping up security at Brampton's Trinity Common Mall over concerns of large gatherings, partying and dangerous driving in the parking lot.

5h ago

1:00
FROM THE SCENE: Scarborough Town Centre food court shooting leaves one dead

Heavy police presence can be seen in the Scarborough Town Centre food court after a shooting leaves one person dead.

23h ago

1:12
WATCH: Truck rams into magic mushroom dispensary in hit-and-run

Security footage at a Toronto magic mushroom dispensary caught the moment a truck crashed head-on into the store and the suspected driver quickly fleeing the scene.

23h ago

More Videos