North Korea accuses South of ‘serious provocation’ over border warning shots

FILE - A soldier stands at a North Korean military guard post flying a national flag, seen from Paju, South Korea, June 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)

By Kim Tong-hyung, The Associated Press

Posted August 22, 2025 9:38 pm.

Last Updated August 22, 2025 9:49 pm.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea accused South Korea of a “serious provocation” Saturday after South Korean troops fired warning shots at North Korean soldiers setting up barriers along their tense border.

Ko Jong Chol, vice chief of the North Korean People’s Army’s General Staff, noted that Tuesday’s warning shots coincided with the South Korea-U.S. summertime military drills and accused Seoul of deliberately trying to raise tensions.

Shortly after Ko’s statement, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff confirmed it had fired warning shots Tuesday afternoon at North Korean soldiers who briefly crossed the military demarcation line in the central border region while carrying out unspecified construction work. The South’s military said the soldiers returned to North Korean territory without incident and that the North didn’t return fire.

In recent months, South Korea’s military has occasionally used loudspeaker warnings and fired warning shots to repel North Korean soldiers crossing the military demarcation line. The incidents were largely seen as accidental as North Korean troops build anti-tank barriers, plant mines and carry out other work to reinforce border defenses amid heightened tensions.

Ko said the North Korean soldiers were conducting a “barrier project to permanently block the southern border,” as part of broader efforts of “completely separating” the territory between the Koreas, when the South responded with an audio warning and warning shots. Ko said the North had informed U.S. forces in the South of their plans for the border work on June 25 and July 18 to prevent accidental clashes.

“ As the commanding officer responsible for the southern border management and security, I strongly demand (the South) to immediately stop the dangerous provocation aimed to make the fortification project in the southern border necessary for defending our sovereignty an excuse for escalation of tension,” Ko said in a statement.

Animosity between the Koreas is running high now as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un continues to flaunt his military nuclear capabilities and align with Russia over President Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine.

Citing the expansion of South Korea-U.S. military exercises and the hard-line policies of Seoul’s previous conservative government, Kim last year declared that North Korea was abandoning its long-standing goals of a peaceful unification between the Koreas and ordered the rewriting of the North’s constitution to mark the South as a permanent enemy.

Kim’s government has so far dismissed the diplomatic overtures by Seoul’s new liberal president, Lee Jae Myung, who said last week that Seoul would seek to restore a 2018 inter-Korean military agreement aimed at reducing border tensions, while urging Pyongyang to reciprocate by rebuilding trust and resuming dialogue.

Kim Tong-hyung, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

FAN EXPO returns to Toronto for its 30th year

FAN EXPO is back for its 30th year, as Front Street fills with capes, lightsabers, superheroes, and a whole lot of cosplayers in action. What started as a small comic book convention with about 1500...

1h ago

Tour bus rollover kills 5 on interstate highway in western New York

A tour bus returning to New York City from Niagara Falls with 54 people aboard crashed and rolled on its side Friday on an interstate highway, killing five passengers and injuring many others, authorities...

55m ago

U of T study finds subway air quality falls short of global standards

Despite several improvements, air quality in Toronto’s subway system still falls short of international standards, according to a study from a team of chemical engineering students at the University...

1h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Fan Expo returns, CNE continues

Look out for cosplay and costumes this weekend in downtown Toronto as the Fan Expo is back. Keep in mind there is a late opening on the TTC Line 2 this weekend. Fan Expo Canada 2025 Fan Expo is back...

Top Stories

FAN EXPO returns to Toronto for its 30th year

FAN EXPO is back for its 30th year, as Front Street fills with capes, lightsabers, superheroes, and a whole lot of cosplayers in action. What started as a small comic book convention with about 1500...

1h ago

Tour bus rollover kills 5 on interstate highway in western New York

A tour bus returning to New York City from Niagara Falls with 54 people aboard crashed and rolled on its side Friday on an interstate highway, killing five passengers and injuring many others, authorities...

55m ago

U of T study finds subway air quality falls short of global standards

Despite several improvements, air quality in Toronto’s subway system still falls short of international standards, according to a study from a team of chemical engineering students at the University...

1h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Fan Expo returns, CNE continues

Look out for cosplay and costumes this weekend in downtown Toronto as the Fan Expo is back. Keep in mind there is a late opening on the TTC Line 2 this weekend. Fan Expo Canada 2025 Fan Expo is back...

Most Watched Today

1:18
Neighbours save family out of burning house in Georgetown

The family of a home in Georgetown, Ontario are lucky to be alive after their house was engulfed in flames but with the quick thinking of their neighbours only one person was left with minor injuries.

6h ago

1:07
Canada to drop retaliatory tariffs on some U.S. products: Carney

Prime Minister Mark Carney announced Canada will be removing 25% retaliatory tariffs on CUSMA-compliant U.S. products amid new discussions with President Trump.

9h ago

2:45
Residents upset about construction project threaten property tax strike

A small group of residents who feel a construction project on their street is violating city bylaws demands the city take more efforts to address their concerns. Pat Taney reports.

6h ago

0:52
Chopper footage shows completely destroyed home after fire in Georgetown

Aerial footage captured what's left of a Georgetown, Ontario home after a housefire completely burned the property to pieces, leaving one person with minor injuries.

11h ago

0:46
Uncle of 8-month-old baby abandoned in Brampton plaza arrested

The uncle of a 8-month-old baby is facing multiple criminal charges after the child went missing and was found abandoned in a Brampton plaza.

12h ago

More Videos