Carney to hold news conference with update on Canada-U.S. trade

The latest updates and breaking news, now available around the clock. Check back in with us at any time to find out what's happening, and always be the first to know. CityNews, Everywhere.

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 22, 2025 10:52 am.

Last Updated August 22, 2025 11:43 am.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to hold a news conference in Ottawa today at noon ET, after meeting with his cabinet this morning.

Carney is expected to provide an update on Canada-U.S. trade, but his office would not confirm reports that he will announce Ottawa will remove some retaliatory tariffs on American products that comply with the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement.

Canada imposed 25 per cent tariffs on a long list of American goods in March, including oranges, alcohol, clothing and shoes, motorcycles and cosmetics.

Carney spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump by phone on Thursday.

A readout from Carney’s office describes the meeting as “productive and wide-ranging.”

It says the leaders talked about trade challenges and the new economic and security relationship between the two countries.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford government appeals court ruling on Toronto bike lane removals

Premier Doug Ford's government is appealing a recent Ontario Superior Court decision that struck down its plan to remove bike lanes on three major Toronto streets, calling the ruling "the most ridiculous"...

26m ago

'We may go on a property tax strike': Scarborough residents protest construction project on their street

A few homeowners who live on a small street off Danforth Avenue in Scarborough are threatening to not pay property taxes, all in protest of a large construction project on their street. Duncan Weenen,...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Hudson's Bay, lender say landlords fighting Ruby Liu because of 'ulterior motives'

TORONTO — Hudson’s Bay and one of its top lenders are accusing landlords of having "ulterior motives" for opposing a push to sell 25 leases to a B.C. billionaire. In new court documents, the defunct...

1h ago

Peel police 'fed up' with unruly behaviour during meet ups at Trinity Common Mall in Brampton

Peel Regional Police say they are continuing to crack down on unruly meet ups at Trinity Common Mall in Brampton that often feature dangerous driving, public drinking, fireworks and excessive noise. In...

2h ago

Top Stories

Ford government appeals court ruling on Toronto bike lane removals

Premier Doug Ford's government is appealing a recent Ontario Superior Court decision that struck down its plan to remove bike lanes on three major Toronto streets, calling the ruling "the most ridiculous"...

26m ago

'We may go on a property tax strike': Scarborough residents protest construction project on their street

A few homeowners who live on a small street off Danforth Avenue in Scarborough are threatening to not pay property taxes, all in protest of a large construction project on their street. Duncan Weenen,...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

Hudson's Bay, lender say landlords fighting Ruby Liu because of 'ulterior motives'

TORONTO — Hudson’s Bay and one of its top lenders are accusing landlords of having "ulterior motives" for opposing a push to sell 25 leases to a B.C. billionaire. In new court documents, the defunct...

1h ago

Peel police 'fed up' with unruly behaviour during meet ups at Trinity Common Mall in Brampton

Peel Regional Police say they are continuing to crack down on unruly meet ups at Trinity Common Mall in Brampton that often feature dangerous driving, public drinking, fireworks and excessive noise. In...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:00
FROM THE SCENE: Scarborough Town Centre food court shooting leaves one dead

Heavy police presence can be seen in the Scarborough Town Centre food court after a shooting leaves one person dead.

20h ago

0:39
Canada's Fan Expo kicks off in Toronto with star-studded lineup

Canada's Fan Expo is kicking off at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre with a star-studded lineup including Michael J. Fox and Mike Tyson.

22h ago

1:12
WATCH: Truck rams into magic mushroom dispensary in hit-and-run

Security footage at a Toronto magic mushroom dispensary caught the moment a truck crashed head-on into the store and the suspected driver quickly fleeing the scene.

20h ago

2:13
Truck crashes into 'Shroomyz' dispensary in third incident in a month

A driver rammed their truck into a 'Shroomyz' magic mushroom dispensary and fled the scene in the third incident involving the dispensary in a month.
2:11
Jane and Finch youth changing the narrative on traditional DEI training

Young people from Jane and Finch are flipping the script on traditional DEI training creating  and leading a program for big businesses. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.
More Videos