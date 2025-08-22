Carney to hold news conference with update on Canada-U.S. trade

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to hold a news conference in Ottawa today at noon ET, after meeting with his cabinet this morning.

Carney is expected to provide an update on Canada-U.S. trade, but his office would not confirm reports that he will announce Ottawa will remove some retaliatory tariffs on American products that comply with the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement.

Canada imposed 25 per cent tariffs on a long list of American goods in March, including oranges, alcohol, clothing and shoes, motorcycles and cosmetics.

Carney spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump by phone on Thursday.

A readout from Carney’s office describes the meeting as “productive and wide-ranging.”

It says the leaders talked about trade challenges and the new economic and security relationship between the two countries.