Air Canada says more passengers eligible for reimbursement if flights were cancelled

An Air Canada employee hands out snacks to travellers waiting for a flight at Montreal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport in Dorval, Que., on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By Sammy Hudes, The Canadian Press

Posted August 23, 2025 2:14 pm.

Last Updated August 23, 2025 2:28 pm.

Air Canada says more customers whose flights were cancelled during last week’s strike will be eligible for reimbursement for alternative travel and out-of-pocket expenses.

The airline now says those who booked their original Air Canada or Air Canada Rouge flights through a travel agency or Aeroplan can request reimbursement through its online form, in addition to those who purchased tickets from the company directly.

The policy applies to cancelled flights originally scheduled to depart from Aug. 15 to Aug. 23 in cases where Air Canada was unable to rebook passengers who then made alternative arrangements themselves.

Air Canada says the only exception is for those who booked their original flight on Air Canada through another carrier, as it encourages those passengers to seek reimbursement of the cancelled flight through that airline, with Air Canada then able to cover the difference relating to costs of alternative travel.

The company announced the reimbursement policy last Wednesday, before expanding it the next day to also cover “reasonable expenses” for hotel stays, meals and other related costs.

Air Canada’s operations are almost back to full capacity as it continues to ramp up following last week’s three-day flight attendants’ strike, saying in a Saturday morning update that 99 per cent of domestic, U.S. and other international flights are expected to take off over the next 24 hours.

