Oakville training centre for guide dogs facing $20 million shortfall

A guide dog is seen in this undated photo. LIONS FOUNDATION OF CANADA DOG GUIDES/HO

By Richard Southern and John Marchesan

Posted August 23, 2025 11:20 am.

Last Updated August 23, 2025 1:04 pm.

For more than 40 years, the Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides has been training guide dogs, which are then given to Canadians living with disabilities. But the head of the organization says their work is in jeopardy due to a funding shortfall.

“We train dogs in seven different programs, including vision, which is what everybody knows and loves, but also autism, seizure response, diabetes, and hearing,” said CEO Bev Crandell.

The organization is currently in the middle of building a new training facility in Oakville, Ont., which will allow them to train 65 per cent more dogs in a year. However, with the building more than halfway complete, Crandell says “unexpected circumstances” now threaten the project’s completion.

“We are facing a $20 million shortfall. That means construction has had to pause on our training school,” she explained, pointing to rising costs and the expansion of the scope and size of the project.

“Without this urgent funding, our construction could be halted permanently.”

Aerial view of the partially finished guide dog training centre in Oakville. LIONS FOUNDATION OF CANADA DOG GUIDES

Crandell says they already have $60 million committed to the training school and have reached out to the Ontario government and corporate partners for help in raising the rest, while asking the public for help in raising $5 million of the necessary funds needed.

“Finding $20 million is going to be a challenge, but failing is not an option.”

Donation options can be found on the organization’s website.

