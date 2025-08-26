Kirk, Gimenez hit home runs to power Blue Jays to 10-4 rout of Twins

Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers (right) stands by as Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk (centre) is congratulated by shortstop Bo Bichette (11) after they scored on Kirk's two-run homer in the first inning of a Major League Baseball game in Toronto on Monday Aug. 25, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn.

By Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press

Posted August 26, 2025 6:02 am.

Alejandro Kirk hit a two-run homer in Toronto’s four-run first inning to help power the Blue Jays to a 10-4 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Monday night.

Bo Bichette and Daulton Varsho drove in a run apiece before Kirk turned on a first-pitch fastball from Joe Ryan for his 10th homer of the year. 

Andres Gimenez tacked on a solo shot in the second inning — his sixth homer of the season — to give Toronto starter Max Scherzer some early run support.

Scherzer (5-2) gave up a pair of home runs to cleanup hitter Matt Wallner over his six-inning appearance. Wallner hit a solo shot in the fourth and added a two-run blast in Minnesota’s three-run sixth inning.

Toronto answered in the bottom half of the sixth with a two-run double by Nathan Lukes and a two-run single by Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who made his first start since suffering a hamstring injury a week ago.

Scherzer gave up four earned runs, four hits and a walk while striking out five. Reliever Justin Bruihl, recalled earlier in the day from triple-A Buffalo, threw two scoreless innings before Tommy Nance finished up.

Ryan (12-7) allowed six earned runs and seven hits over five innings. He had seven strikeouts and one walk.

The Rogers Centre roof was open on a clear but breezy evening. A sellout crowd of 41,845 took in the game, which took two hours and 32 minutes to play.

The first-place Blue Jays (77-55) remained five games ahead of Boston in the American League East division standings. The Red Sox edged the Baltimore Orioles 4-3.

Toronto has a 22-14 record since the All-Star break. The Twins (59-72) have dropped six of their last seven games. 

