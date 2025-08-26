Alejandro Kirk hit a two-run homer in Toronto’s four-run first inning to help power the Blue Jays to a 10-4 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Monday night.

Bo Bichette and Daulton Varsho drove in a run apiece before Kirk turned on a first-pitch fastball from Joe Ryan for his 10th homer of the year.

Andres Gimenez tacked on a solo shot in the second inning — his sixth homer of the season — to give Toronto starter Max Scherzer some early run support.

Scherzer (5-2) gave up a pair of home runs to cleanup hitter Matt Wallner over his six-inning appearance. Wallner hit a solo shot in the fourth and added a two-run blast in Minnesota’s three-run sixth inning.

Toronto answered in the bottom half of the sixth with a two-run double by Nathan Lukes and a two-run single by Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who made his first start since suffering a hamstring injury a week ago.

Scherzer gave up four earned runs, four hits and a walk while striking out five. Reliever Justin Bruihl, recalled earlier in the day from triple-A Buffalo, threw two scoreless innings before Tommy Nance finished up.

Ryan (12-7) allowed six earned runs and seven hits over five innings. He had seven strikeouts and one walk.

The Rogers Centre roof was open on a clear but breezy evening. A sellout crowd of 41,845 took in the game, which took two hours and 32 minutes to play.

The first-place Blue Jays (77-55) remained five games ahead of Boston in the American League East division standings. The Red Sox edged the Baltimore Orioles 4-3.

Toronto has a 22-14 record since the All-Star break. The Twins (59-72) have dropped six of their last seven games.