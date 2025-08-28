Poll suggests 85% of Canadians want governments to regulate AI

ChatGPT's screen is shown in this undated image. Photo: Unsplash.

By Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press

Posted August 28, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated August 28, 2025 5:58 am.

OTTAWA — A new poll indicates an overwhelming majority of Canadians are in favour of regulating artificial intelligence.

The Leger poll found 85 per cent of respondents believe governments should regulate AI tools to ensure ethical and safe use.

More than half, 57 per cent, said they strongly agreed with that statement.

The survey, which polled 1,518 people between Aug. 22 and Aug. 25, was conducted online and can’t be assigned a margin of error.

Canada’s artificial-intelligence minister has said he will put less emphasis on AI regulation, amidst a global shift in which governments are focusing on AI adoption and away from safety and governance.

The poll also found despite strong concerns about potential harms of AI, such as threats to human jobs, use of AI has increased 10 per cent since March, with 57 per cent of respondents saying they have used an AI tool.

The polling industry’s professional body, the Canadian Research Insights Council, says online surveys can’t be assigned a margin of error because they do not randomly sample the population.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2025.

Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man in custody after 2 people struck in east end parking lot

A man in his 30s is in custody after two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in Flemingdon Park. Toronto police were called to a parking lot in the Don Mills Road and Gateway Boulevard area around...

6h ago

Toronto police officer pleads guilty to criminal charges as shocking bodycam video surfaces

A Toronto police officer has pleaded guilty to assault more than two years after a man was shot in a Toronto park. Const. Andrew Davis was originally charged with one count of aggravated assault and...

9h ago

'Brazen bunch of crooks': Premier Ford on Kitchener liquor heist

A liquor store heist in Kitchener has captured the attention of Ontario's premier. Doug Ford was in Inglewood on Wednesday for a news conference, during which he brought up a weekend theft at a local...

1h ago

Cineplex Queensway to stay open after community pushback and lease renewal

In a victory for moviegoers and community advocates in Etobicoke, Cineplex has confirmed that its Queensway location will remain open, quashing fears of demolition amid a controversial redevelopment proposal. The...

34m ago

Top Stories

Man in custody after 2 people struck in east end parking lot

A man in his 30s is in custody after two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in Flemingdon Park. Toronto police were called to a parking lot in the Don Mills Road and Gateway Boulevard area around...

6h ago

Toronto police officer pleads guilty to criminal charges as shocking bodycam video surfaces

A Toronto police officer has pleaded guilty to assault more than two years after a man was shot in a Toronto park. Const. Andrew Davis was originally charged with one count of aggravated assault and...

9h ago

'Brazen bunch of crooks': Premier Ford on Kitchener liquor heist

A liquor store heist in Kitchener has captured the attention of Ontario's premier. Doug Ford was in Inglewood on Wednesday for a news conference, during which he brought up a weekend theft at a local...

1h ago

Cineplex Queensway to stay open after community pushback and lease renewal

In a victory for moviegoers and community advocates in Etobicoke, Cineplex has confirmed that its Queensway location will remain open, quashing fears of demolition amid a controversial redevelopment proposal. The...

34m ago

Most Watched Today

2:13
TPH cracks down on student vaccinations ahead of back to school

Back to school could mean staying at home for thousands of students. Melissa Nakhavoly with why public health is warning families to get their kids vaccines up to date or face suspension.

7h ago

2:08
Cloudy, wet and windy for Thursday

Mostly cloudy with a chance of morning showers and the risk of thunderstorms late in the morning and into the afternoon, before the rain tapers off by the evening.

11h ago

1:16
Toronto police officer pleads guilty to assault in shooting of man

Toronto police officer Andrew Davis pleaded guilty to assault in the shooting of Devon Fowlin in 2023.

16h ago

0:54
Highway 413 connecting York, Peel and Halton to begin construction

Ontario's Transport Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria, alongside Premier Ford, announced the initiation of construction for Highway 413 that will connect York, Peel and Halton region.

17h ago

2:03
Two children killed, 17 others injured in Minneapolis church shooting

Minneapolis police provide an update on a church shooting that killed two children and left 17 others injured when a sole gunman opened fire during a mass service on the first week back to school.

17h ago

More Videos