Blue Jays sign former Silver Slugger Eloy Jiménez to minor-league deal

Baltimore Orioles designated hitter Eloy Jiménez (72) in the first inning of a baseball game. (David Zalubowski/AP).

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 29, 2025 10:50 am.

Last Updated August 29, 2025 10:53 am.

The Toronto Blue Jays have added a notable name to their organization, signing former Silver Slugger winner Eloy Jiménez to a minor-league contract.

Jiménez, 28, last appeared in the majors in 2024 with the Baltimore Orioles. Known for his raw power and offensive upside, the Dominican outfielder had been playing with the Tampa Bay Rays’ Triple-A affiliate, the Durham Bulls, before being released earlier this month.

Once considered one of baseball’s most promising young sluggers, Jiménez broke out with the Chicago White Sox in 2020, earning Silver Slugger honours after a standout season.

He also finished fourth in American League Rookie of the Year voting after hitting 31 home runs and 79 RBIs with the White Sox when he debuted in 2019. Injuries and inconsistency have since hampered his career.

Toronto has not yet announced where Jiménez will report, though he’s expected to join the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons in the coming days.

The move adds depth to the Blue Jays’ outfield and designated hitter options as the team continues to evaluate talent heading into the final stretch of the season.

Earlier this week, the club announced a reunion with lefty Ryan Borucki, who joined Buffalo on a minor-league deal. Borucki was a 2012 Blue Jays draft pick and pitched parts of five seasons in Toronto, both as a starter and reliever.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Two boys charged in fatal Scarborough Town Centre shooting

Toronto police have arrested two 17-year-old males in connection with the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man inside Scarborough Town Centre last week. The incident occurred on Aug. 21, around 2 p.m.,...

1h ago

'Don't think it's acceptable': Marner says family safety was a factor in Maple Leafs exit

Former Toronto Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner has broken his silence on some of the circumstances surrounding his departure from the team, citing personal safety concerns as a key factor in his decision...

5h ago

King streetcar set to return to regular service on Sunday

Regular service on the 504/304 King Streetcar is set to resume on Sunday. Service was halted in June due to watermain repairs and track work at the intersection of King and Church streets. The work...

1h ago

What's open and closed on the Labour Day long weekend

School will soon be back in session, and summer is winding down, but there's still one last long weekend to enjoy. There are many events happening in Toronto over the Labour Day weekend, but please note...

4h ago

Top Stories

Two boys charged in fatal Scarborough Town Centre shooting

Toronto police have arrested two 17-year-old males in connection with the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man inside Scarborough Town Centre last week. The incident occurred on Aug. 21, around 2 p.m.,...

1h ago

'Don't think it's acceptable': Marner says family safety was a factor in Maple Leafs exit

Former Toronto Maple Leafs winger Mitch Marner has broken his silence on some of the circumstances surrounding his departure from the team, citing personal safety concerns as a key factor in his decision...

5h ago

King streetcar set to return to regular service on Sunday

Regular service on the 504/304 King Streetcar is set to resume on Sunday. Service was halted in June due to watermain repairs and track work at the intersection of King and Church streets. The work...

1h ago

What's open and closed on the Labour Day long weekend

School will soon be back in session, and summer is winding down, but there's still one last long weekend to enjoy. There are many events happening in Toronto over the Labour Day weekend, but please note...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:59
Massive sinkhole closes east-end intersection

A massive sinkhole shut down the entire intersection of Coxwell Avenue and Cosburn Avenue in Toronto's east-end. Alessandra Carneiro reports.

16h ago

1:31
Man charged with attempted murder in alleged vehicle attack

A 33-year-old Markham man has been charged with attempted murder after 2 pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in a North York parking lot. Erica Natividad reports.

18h ago

0:25
'What the heck': Police charge woman for driving with staircase on roof

In a video posted to Instagram, Peel Regional Police say they've charged a 22-year-old woman with careless driving after she was seen driving around with a staircase attached to her car roof.

20h ago

2:30
Oakville woman fighting airline after nearly $20K worth of belongings go missing

Folake Enitilo reached out to Speakers Corner after luxury items she packed for a recent flight were missing from her checked luggage. Pat Taney reports.

23h ago

0:57
Man charged with attempted murder after two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle

A Markham man is facing charges of attempted murder for allegedly driving into a man and reversing into a bystander with his vehicle.
More Videos