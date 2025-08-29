The Toronto Blue Jays have added a notable name to their organization, signing former Silver Slugger winner Eloy Jiménez to a minor-league contract.

Jiménez, 28, last appeared in the majors in 2024 with the Baltimore Orioles. Known for his raw power and offensive upside, the Dominican outfielder had been playing with the Tampa Bay Rays’ Triple-A affiliate, the Durham Bulls, before being released earlier this month.

Once considered one of baseball’s most promising young sluggers, Jiménez broke out with the Chicago White Sox in 2020, earning Silver Slugger honours after a standout season.

He also finished fourth in American League Rookie of the Year voting after hitting 31 home runs and 79 RBIs with the White Sox when he debuted in 2019. Injuries and inconsistency have since hampered his career.

Toronto has not yet announced where Jiménez will report, though he’s expected to join the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons in the coming days.

The move adds depth to the Blue Jays’ outfield and designated hitter options as the team continues to evaluate talent heading into the final stretch of the season.

Earlier this week, the club announced a reunion with lefty Ryan Borucki, who joined Buffalo on a minor-league deal. Borucki was a 2012 Blue Jays draft pick and pitched parts of five seasons in Toronto, both as a starter and reliever.