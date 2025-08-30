1 man dead, 3 injured in alleged street racing crash on Hwy. 401

A Toronto Paramedic ambulance is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Denio Lourenco

Posted August 30, 2025 8:24 am.

Last Updated August 30, 2025 8:28 am.

A man is dead and three other people sustained injuries following an early morning collision on Highway 401 in Etobicoke, according to authorities.

Provincial police say the crash happened on eastbound Highway 401 near Dixon Road just at approximately 1:15 a.m. on Saturday. It involved a passenger vehicle and a Ministry of Transportation (MTO) truck.

“As a result of the collision, one individual that was ejected from the passenger vehicle was taken to hospital and later pronounced deceased,” police said in a press release issued on Saturday.

Two other men in their 20s from the passenger vehicle and a woman from the MTO truck were also taken to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver of the passenger vehicle, a 19-year-old from Vaughan, has been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm and dangerous operation causing death.

“The OPP continues to investigate this incident and believe that other vehicles may have been involved and racing just prior to the collision,” authorities added.

Investigators are encouraging witnesses to come forward.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Elderly man seriously injured after being struck by pickup in Etobicoke, driver charged

An elderly man was seriously injured after being struck by a pickup truck in Etobicoke. Toronto police say the man was struck just after 9 p.m. in the Dundas Street West and Scarlett Road area. Paramedics...

1h ago

Ford government touts new school openings while $16B repair backlog balloons

As the Ford government celebrates investing nearly a billion dollars in new schools this fall, critics are slamming the province for ignoring the repair bill for rapidly aging existing schools. From...

12h ago

Court finds Trump's tariffs against Canada, other countries illegal, but leaves them in place for now

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court ruled Friday that President Donald Trump had no legal right to impose sweeping tariffs on almost every country on earth but left in place for now his...

12h ago

'We're gonna crash your party': Police warn riders to avoid unsanctioned dirt bike event Saturday in Brampton

Peel Regional Police (PRP) say they're giving E-bike and dirt bike riders a "heads-up" to avoid an unsanctioned event on Saturday in northeast Brampton, or risk the wrath of the law. In a video message...

21h ago

Top Stories

Elderly man seriously injured after being struck by pickup in Etobicoke, driver charged

An elderly man was seriously injured after being struck by a pickup truck in Etobicoke. Toronto police say the man was struck just after 9 p.m. in the Dundas Street West and Scarlett Road area. Paramedics...

1h ago

Ford government touts new school openings while $16B repair backlog balloons

As the Ford government celebrates investing nearly a billion dollars in new schools this fall, critics are slamming the province for ignoring the repair bill for rapidly aging existing schools. From...

12h ago

Court finds Trump's tariffs against Canada, other countries illegal, but leaves them in place for now

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court ruled Friday that President Donald Trump had no legal right to impose sweeping tariffs on almost every country on earth but left in place for now his...

12h ago

'We're gonna crash your party': Police warn riders to avoid unsanctioned dirt bike event Saturday in Brampton

Peel Regional Police (PRP) say they're giving E-bike and dirt bike riders a "heads-up" to avoid an unsanctioned event on Saturday in northeast Brampton, or risk the wrath of the law. In a video message...

21h ago

Most Watched Today

2:17
Family of fatal Scarborough Town Centre shooting victim speaks out

Two teenage boys are facing second-degree murder charges, after a 19-year-old was found dead with gunshot wounds inside a washroom last week. Jazan Grewal spoke with the victim's parents on what Daniel Amalathas meant to them and the community.

13h ago

2:04
TTC to consider fare capping, eliminating current $156 monthly pass

The TTC will consider a proposal in September that would replace the current monthly pass with a system that would make rides free after reaching a threshold. Alessandra Carneiro spoke with transit riders to see how they feel about the proposal.

13h ago

2:46
York Regional Police officers charge suspect with manslaughter in Vaughan overdose case

York Regional Police officers have charged a suspect with manslaughter after a man in Vaughan died of an accidental overdose. The accused is set to appear in court again in September. Nick Westoll reports.

14h ago

1:07
York Regional Police seek 'lengthy jail sentences' for drug traffickers amid overdose death

York Regional Police spoke to CityNews on manslaughter and drug trafficking charges against a man who is being accused of trafficking drugs to a man who died from an overdose in Vaughan.

20h ago

2:37
Lindsay small business owners react to home invasion charges

Two small business owners in Lindsay, Ont., are reacting to news of a home invasion at a neighbour's apartment. The tenant and the man who police allege broke in are both facing criminal charges. Nick Westoll has more.
More Videos