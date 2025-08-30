1 man dead, 3 injured in alleged street racing crash on Hwy. 401

A man is dead and three other people sustained injuries following an early morning collision on Highway 401 in Etobicoke, according to authorities.

Provincial police say the crash happened on eastbound Highway 401 near Dixon Road just at approximately 1:15 a.m. on Saturday. It involved a passenger vehicle and a Ministry of Transportation (MTO) truck.

“As a result of the collision, one individual that was ejected from the passenger vehicle was taken to hospital and later pronounced deceased,” police said in a press release issued on Saturday.

Two other men in their 20s from the passenger vehicle and a woman from the MTO truck were also taken to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver of the passenger vehicle, a 19-year-old from Vaughan, has been charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm and dangerous operation causing death.

“The OPP continues to investigate this incident and believe that other vehicles may have been involved and racing just prior to the collision,” authorities added.

Investigators are encouraging witnesses to come forward.