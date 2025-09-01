2 men charged in Mississauga armed carjacking, police say

Police have released images of two men who were arrested in connection with an armed carjacking in Mississauga. (PRP)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted September 1, 2025 10:45 am.

Two men were arrested and charged in connection with an armed carjacking in Mississauga, authorities say.

According to Peel Regional Police (PRP), the two suspects allegedly approached the victim on June 19, 2025 as he was exiting his vehicle in the driveway of a residence on Mineola Road.

Investigators say one suspect was armed with a knife, and the other claimed to have a gun.

“They made demands for the victim’s vehicle keys, watch, and cell phone,” PRP wrote in a press release issued on Monday. “The suspects then fled in the victim’s vehicle, a 2023 Mercedes-Benz Maybach.”

No physical injuries were reported.

Police say the luxury vehicle was recovered the next day. 

Investigators have identified the initial suspect as 19-year-old Ekamveer Randhawa. He was arrested and charged following the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Brampton back in July.

He has been charged with three offences, including robbery, wearing a disguise with the intent of committing a crime, and possession of property obtained by crime.

On Thursday, August 28, police arrested the second suspect, 20-year-old Parth Sharma of Oakville. He was charged with robbery, wearing a disguise with the intent of committing a crime, possession of property obtained by crime and driving while disqualified.

Both men were held for a bail hearing and appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice.

No other details were released.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

4 suspects in custody after early morning shooting in Markham, 1 victim in hospital

Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Markham that sent at least one victim to a hospital, authorities say. According to York Regional Police, the shooting happened in a residential...

1h ago

5 people sent to hospital after residential fire in Richmond Hill

Five people were rushed to a hospital early Monday morning following a house fire in Richmond Hill, authorities say. According to York Regional Police, the fire was reported near Skywood Drive and Rollinghill...

3h ago

What's open and closed on the Labour Day long weekend

School will soon be back in session, and summer is winding down, but there's still one last long weekend to enjoy. There are many events happening in Toronto over the Labour Day weekend, but please note...
Earthquake in eastern Afghanistan destroys villages and kills 800 people, with 2,500 injured

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Desperate Afghans clawed through rubble in search of missing loved ones after a strong earthquake killed some 800 people and injured more than 2,500 in eastern Afghanistan,...

10m ago

Top Stories

4 suspects in custody after early morning shooting in Markham, 1 victim in hospital

Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Markham that sent at least one victim to a hospital, authorities say. According to York Regional Police, the shooting happened in a residential...

1h ago

5 people sent to hospital after residential fire in Richmond Hill

Five people were rushed to a hospital early Monday morning following a house fire in Richmond Hill, authorities say. According to York Regional Police, the fire was reported near Skywood Drive and Rollinghill...

3h ago

What's open and closed on the Labour Day long weekend

School will soon be back in session, and summer is winding down, but there's still one last long weekend to enjoy. There are many events happening in Toronto over the Labour Day weekend, but please note...
Earthquake in eastern Afghanistan destroys villages and kills 800 people, with 2,500 injured

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Desperate Afghans clawed through rubble in search of missing loved ones after a strong earthquake killed some 800 people and injured more than 2,500 in eastern Afghanistan,...

10m ago

Most Watched Today

2:53
504 King streetcar resumes regular service

Rhianne Campbell is speaking to TTC commuters at the intersection of King St. E and Church St. ahead of a another planned King St. closure set to take place mid-September.

17h ago

2:42
Russia launches third mass drone attack on Ukraine in one week

Russian troops have launched yet another drone attack onto Ukraine, this time targeting the Black Sea port city of Odesa. Karling Donoghue has the details.

17h ago

2:35
Mississauga Muslim congregation in fear after attack on Islamic centre

An attack on a Mississauga Islamic centre has left the Muslim community in fear and shattered their sense of safety. As OMNI’s Ziad Arab-Oagley reports, the alleged perpetrator had friendly exchanges with worshippers before the attack

17h ago

2:36
‘Bark in the Park’ brings stunt dogs, family fun to Woodbine Park

It’s a paws-itive celebration of all things canine. Mike Jagassar reports on the fun vibes, spectacular stunts and furry friends at ‘Bark in the Park’

17h ago

1:45
Dry weather continues for first few days of September

Sunny with highs in the mid-20s to close out the long weekend, and it will remain dry through at least Wednesday.

17h ago

More Videos