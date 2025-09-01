2 men charged in Mississauga armed carjacking, police say

Two men were arrested and charged in connection with an armed carjacking in Mississauga, authorities say.

According to Peel Regional Police (PRP), the two suspects allegedly approached the victim on June 19, 2025 as he was exiting his vehicle in the driveway of a residence on Mineola Road.

Investigators say one suspect was armed with a knife, and the other claimed to have a gun.

“They made demands for the victim’s vehicle keys, watch, and cell phone,” PRP wrote in a press release issued on Monday. “The suspects then fled in the victim’s vehicle, a 2023 Mercedes-Benz Maybach.”

No physical injuries were reported.

Police say the luxury vehicle was recovered the next day.

Investigators have identified the initial suspect as 19-year-old Ekamveer Randhawa. He was arrested and charged following the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Brampton back in July.

He has been charged with three offences, including robbery, wearing a disguise with the intent of committing a crime, and possession of property obtained by crime.

On Thursday, August 28, police arrested the second suspect, 20-year-old Parth Sharma of Oakville. He was charged with robbery, wearing a disguise with the intent of committing a crime, possession of property obtained by crime and driving while disqualified.

Both men were held for a bail hearing and appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice.

No other details were released.