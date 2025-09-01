Former Czech populist Prime Minister Andrej Babis attacked at a rally ahead of October elections

FILE - Czech Republic's Prime Minister and leader of centrist ANO (YES) movement Andrej Babis addresses the media in Prague, Czech Republic, on Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted September 1, 2025 1:49 pm.

Last Updated September 1, 2025 2:06 pm.

PRAGUE (AP) — Former Czech populist Prime Minister Andrej Babis was hospitalized Monday after he was attacked by a man with a walking stick at a rally ahead of next month’s parliamentary elections.

The assault happened in the town of Dobra in eastern Czech Republic. Police said they immediately detained the assailant and were investigating the attack as hooliganism.

Babis was taken to a hospital in the nearby town of Frydek-Mistek for a medical check, his centrist ANO (YES) movement said. It was not immediately clear if he was injured.

Prime Minister Petr Fiala and Interior Minister Vit Rakusan condemned the attack, calling it unacceptable.

ANO is currently in the opposition but stands a good chance to win the Oct. 3-4 parliamentary elections, according to public polls.

Babis, who became prime minister in 2017, lost the 2021 parliamentary election. He also contended for the largely ceremonial post of president in January 2023 but lost to Petr Pavel, a retired army general.

The Associated Press

