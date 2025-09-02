Carney appoints interim parliamentary budget officer as Giroux’s term ends

By Craig Lord, The Canadian Press

Posted September 2, 2025 2:22 pm.

Last Updated September 2, 2025 3:10 pm.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney has appointed Jason Jacques to a six-month term as the interim parliamentary budget officer.

Jacques is already the office’s director general of economic and fiscal analysis. He officially starts his brief term on Wednesday.

The parliamentary budget officer is an agent of Parliament who provides independent economic and financial analysis to the Senate and House of Commons.

Jacques is steeped in public sector experience, with stints at the Privy Council Office, Finance Canada, the Treasury Board Secretariat and the Bank of Canada.

The incoming budget officer’s first major task will come soon enough, as the federal government plans to table a budget in the months ahead.

Jacques replaces Yves Giroux, whose term heading up Parliament’s budgetary watchdog office expired on Tuesday.

Giroux told The Canadian Press last month that he didn’t know who his successor would be as the end of his seven-year mandate approached.

He said that worried him with the fall budget approaching, adding that MPs and senators rely on the fiscal watchdog for non-partisan analysis of spending plans.

While an interim appointment is within cabinet’s power through an order-in-council, Giroux said a full seven-year PBO appointment must be approved by the House of Commons and Senate.

The Canadian Press has reached out to the Prime Minister’s Office for comment on why the government opted for the interim choice.

Giroux said in a LinkedIn post Tuesday that it has been a “true honour” to serve as the Parliamentary Budget Officer and the next chapter of his professional story “is still to be written.”

— with files from Catherine Morrison

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 2, 2025.

Craig Lord, The Canadian Press

