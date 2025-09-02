NATO says it is working to counter Russia’s GPS jamming after interference with EU leader’s plane

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, center, walks with Luxembourg's Prime Minister Luc Frieden, center right, and Luxembourg's Defense Minister Yuriko Backes, center left, prior to a meeting in Luxembourg, Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Sam McNeil)

By Sam Mcneil, The Associated Press

Posted September 2, 2025 8:36 am.

Last Updated September 2, 2025 8:49 am.

LUXEMBOURG (AP) — NATO is working to thwart Russian jamming of civilian flights, said the alliance’s chief on Tuesday, two days after a jet carrying European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen lost its ability to use GPS navigation midair in Bulgarian airspace.

The plane landed safely on Sunday, but Bulgarian authorities said they suspected Russia was behind the interference.

“It is taken very seriously,” said NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte during a news conference in Luxembourg with the duchy’s prime minister and defense minister. “I can assure you that we are working day and night to counter this, to prevent it, and to make sure that they will not do it again.” He did not elaborate.

Neither Russia nor von der Leyen has commented publicly on the incident. The EU and NATO are separate entities with different sets of member countries, but Europe’s security is a vital issue for both.

Rutte said the jamming was part of a complex campaign by Russia of “hybrid threats” like cutting of undersea cables in the Baltic Sea, a plot to assassinate a German industrialist, and a cyberattack on the National Heath Service in the United Kingdom.

“I have always hated the words hybrid because it sounds so cuddly, but hybrid is exactly this jamming of commercial airplanes, with potentially disastrous effects,” he said.

The Associated Press has plotted almost 80 incidents on a map tracking a campaign of disruption across Europe blamed on Russia, which the head of Britain’s foreign intelligence service has described as “staggeringly reckless.” Since Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Western officials have accused Russia and its proxies of staging dozens of attacks and other incidents, ranging from vandalism to arson and attempted assassination.

The interference from Russia includes jamming and spoofing. Jamming means a strong radio signal overwhelms communications, whereas spoofing misleads a receiver into thinking it is in a different location or in a past or future time period.

“The threat from the Russians is increasing every day. Let’s not be naive about it: this might also involve one day Luxembourg, it might come to the Netherlands,” Rutte said. “With the latest Russian missile technology for example, the difference now between Lithuania on the front line and Luxembourg, The Hague or Madrid is five to 10 minutes. That’s the time it takes this missile to reach these parts of Europe.”

The whole continent was under “direct threat from the Russians,” he warned. “We are all on the eastern flank now, whether you live in London or Tallinn.”

Bulgaria will not investigate the jamming of von der Leyen’s plane because “such things happen every day,” Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov said Tuesday.

He said it was one of the side effects of Russia’s war in Ukraine and had occurred across Europe.

– Associated Press writer Veselin Toshkov in Sofia, Bulgaria contributed to this report.

Sam Mcneil, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Collapsed parking garage swallows utility truck near Weston Road

A portion of a laneway outside an apartment building has collapsed and swallowed a utility truck in Toronto’s Weston neighbourhood.

12m ago

Toronto traffic, transit congestion likely to worsen with in-office mandates: experts

TORONTO — Greater Toronto commuters are likely bracing for traffic and transit congestion to worsen over the coming months as a number of major employers get ready to increase in-office days. Even before...

5h ago

Teens on bail arrested after police seize loaded gun, drugs during Toronto highway stop

Three young people are facing serious charges after Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers seized a loaded firearm and drugs during a traffic stop on Highway 401 near Jane Street. The incident unfolded...

1h ago

Toronto launches enhanced road safety measures as students return to school

As students across Toronto return to classrooms this week, the City is reinforcing its commitment to road safety with updated measures under its Vision Zero Road Safety Plan, aimed at protecting children...

11m ago

Top Stories

Collapsed parking garage swallows utility truck near Weston Road

A portion of a laneway outside an apartment building has collapsed and swallowed a utility truck in Toronto’s Weston neighbourhood.

12m ago

Toronto traffic, transit congestion likely to worsen with in-office mandates: experts

TORONTO — Greater Toronto commuters are likely bracing for traffic and transit congestion to worsen over the coming months as a number of major employers get ready to increase in-office days. Even before...

5h ago

Teens on bail arrested after police seize loaded gun, drugs during Toronto highway stop

Three young people are facing serious charges after Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers seized a loaded firearm and drugs during a traffic stop on Highway 401 near Jane Street. The incident unfolded...

1h ago

Toronto launches enhanced road safety measures as students return to school

As students across Toronto return to classrooms this week, the City is reinforcing its commitment to road safety with updated measures under its Vision Zero Road Safety Plan, aimed at protecting children...

11m ago

Most Watched Today

2:12
Police investigating Richmond Hill house fire that left 5 people in critical condition

5 people including a child are in critical condition after a Richmond Hill house fire. Shauna Hunt reports police are also investigating after suspicious items were found near the scene.

36m ago

2:42
Hundreds killed in Afghanistan earthquake

Hundreds killed, thousands injured after a massive earthquake hits eastern Afghanistan overnight. Afua Baah reports.

12h ago

2:51
'Global south' discussed at regional summit in China

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a regional summit for world leaders, pushing his vision of an economic order that focuses on a 'Global South'. Afua Baah reports.

12h ago

2:47
4 suspects in custody after early morning shooting in Markham, 1 victim in hospital

Rhianne Campbell is on Hepburn St. near Ashgrove Rd. where nearby residents say crime on this street is beginning to feel like a regular occurrence.

15h ago

3:04
Maple washing of products make it hard for consumers to make informed choice

With many Canadian consumers looking to support local and Canadian products and companies, a lack of labeling standards allows room for misleading Maple Leafs on foreign produced products

12h ago

More Videos