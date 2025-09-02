Toronto man dies following 3-vehicle collision on QEW in Burlington

A 40-year-old Toronto man has died following a three-vehicle collision on the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) in Burlington on Sunday evening, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) confirmed.

The incident occurred around 6:45 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of the QEW near Walkers Line. According to the OPP’s Highway Safety Division, the crash was triggered by a suspected medical emergency involving one of the drivers.

Emergency crews responded to the scene and transported the man — the lone occupant of his vehicle — to a nearby hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

The occupants of the other two vehicles involved were not injured and remained at the scene to assist with the investigation.

Police closed the highway and several ramps in the area for approximately two hours to allow for cleanup and a collision investigation.

While the investigation remains ongoing, authorities say no charges are expected at this time.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage related to the incident is encouraged to contact the Burlington OPP detachment.