A 36-year-old man is in custody, and a woman is fighting for her life following what police describe as a violent case of intimate partner violence early Monday morning.

Durham Regional Police say officers were called to a residence in Clarington at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 1.

When officers arrived, they found a woman inside the home suffering from “obvious signs of trauma.” She was treated at the scene before being rushed to a Toronto-area trauma centre, where she remains in life-threatening condition.

A man who was inside the residence at the time was arrested without incident. Police say the accused, a Clarington resident, has been charged with aggravated assault. He was held for a bail hearing.

Authorities have not released the man’s name to protect the identity of the victim. The incident is being investigated as a case of intimate partner violence.

“If you or anyone you know is a victim of Intimate Partner Violence, please reach out for help,” police said.