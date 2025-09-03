First Nations leaders to meet in Winnipeg to talk major infrastructure projects

Assembly of First Nations (AFN) National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak speaks during a new conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 3, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated September 3, 2025 5:43 am.

WINNIPEG — The Assembly of First Nations’ annual general assembly is expected to kick off this morning in Winnipeg, where the federal government’s major infrastructure legislation is set to be debated.

The bill, which passed in June, has seen strong opposition from some First Nations leaders and community members who fear it will infringe on their inherent rights.

National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak says the assembly will hear diverse opinions, including from First Nations leaders who are in support, who are reluctant and some who lack information.

One draft resolution calls for First Nations infrastructure ventures to be included in the national push for projects.

The assembly recently put forth a pre-budget submission to the federal government recommending $800 million over the next two years to support a First Nations review of national interest projects.

Other topics expected to come up during the three-day assembly include child welfare reform, repatriation of artifacts from around the world, policing, the toxic drug crisis and closing the First Nations infrastructure gap.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 3, 2025.

The Canadian Press

