Radiohead returns after 7 years, announce 20 new live dates

FILE - In this April 14, 2012 file photo, Thom Yorke, left, and Jonny Greenwood of Radiohead perform during the band's headlining set at the 2012 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

By Maria Sherman, The Associated Press

Posted September 3, 2025 11:43 am.

Last Updated September 3, 2025 12:18 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Something is in the water in England. After a summer defined by the Oasis reunion, yet another beloved British rock band is set to return to the live stage: Radiohead.

The band — made up of vocalist Thom Yorke, guitarist/keyboardist Jonny Greenwood, guitarist Ed O’Brien, bassist Colin Greenwood and drummer Phil Selway — have 20 shows on the books, taking place in five cities across Europe: Madrid, Bologna, London, Copenhagen and Berlin this November and December. They will perform four nights in each city.

Radiohead last performed in 2018, in support of their last album, 2016’s “A Moon Shaped Pool.” It is unclear if the band is preparing a new release of original material, but earlier this month, they did announce a new live album, “Hail to the Thief — Live Recordings 2003-2009,” arriving Oct. 31.

“Last year, we got together to rehearse, just for the hell of it. After a seven-year pause, it felt really good to play the songs again and reconnect with a musical identity that has become lodged deep inside all five of us,” Selway said in a statement. “It also made us want to play some shows together, so we hope you can make it to one of the upcoming dates. For now, it will just be these ones but who knows where this will all lead.”

Registration for tickets begins Friday at Radiohead.com and will be open for 60 hours. The regular ticket sale will begin a week later, on Sept. 15.

In the years since their last live performance, the members of Radiohead have been busy. Yorke and Jonny Greenwood’s art rock spinoff project, The Smile, has released three albums. Colin Greenwood joined Nick Cave’s live band. O’Brien released his debut solo album, “Earth” in 2020 and in 2023, Selway released his third solo album, “Strange Dance.”

