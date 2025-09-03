TIFF 2025: Here’s how TTC streetcar service will be impacted

With TIFF festivities set to ramp up in downtown Toronto as the festival kicks off on Thursday, the TTC will be making changes to three of its streetcar routes.

Service on the 503 Kingston Road (buses are currently replacing streetcars), 504/304 King and 508 Lakeshore lines will be affected during the following times:

Route change: Thursday at 5 a.m. and Monday at 5 a.m.

Route change: Monday between 2:30 and 9:30 p.m., 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. on Tuesday

Route change: Tuesday between 2:30 and 9:30 p.m., 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. on Wednesday

Service delays: Sept. 10 between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m., 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. on Sept. 11

Service delays: Sept. 11 between 7:30 and 8:30 p.m., 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. on Sept. 12

Service delays: Between 11 a.m. on Sept. 12 and 1 p.m. on Sept. 13

Service delays: Between 11 a.m. on Sept. 13 and 1 p.m. on Sept. 14

On the dates and times when route changes are in effect, here’s how TTC streetcars and buses will be diverting:

Eastbound on 504/304 King and 508 Lakeshore : Vehicles will travel east on King Street West, north on Spadina Avenue, east on Queen Street West, south on York Street, east on Adelaide Street, south on Church Street, east on King Street East to resume regular routing

: Vehicles will travel east on King Street West, north on Spadina Avenue, east on Queen Street West, south on York Street, east on Adelaide Street, south on Church Street, east on King Street East to resume regular routing Westbound on 504/304 King and 508 Lakeshore : Vehicles will travel west on King Street West, north on York Street, west on Queen Street West, south on Spadina Avenue, west on King Street West to resume regular routing

: Vehicles will travel west on King Street West, north on York Street, west on Queen Street West, south on Spadina Avenue, west on King Street West to resume regular routing 504B King Streetcars will turn around south on Church Street, west on Wellington Street, north on York Street and east on east on King Street West to resume regular routing

will turn around south on Church Street, west on Wellington Street, north on York Street and east on east on King Street West to resume regular routing Eastbound 503 Kingston Road bus replacement : Buses will go east on King Street West, north on Spadina Avenue, east on Adelaide Street West, south on University Avenue and east on King Street West to resume regular routing

: Buses will go east on King Street West, north on Spadina Avenue, east on Adelaide Street West, south on University Avenue and east on King Street West to resume regular routing Westbound 503 Kingston Road bus replacement : Buses will go west on King Street West, north on University Avenue, west on Richmond Street West and south on Spadina Avenue

: Buses will go west on King Street West, north on University Avenue, west on Richmond Street West and south on Spadina Avenue Out-of-service stops: TTC staff say vehicles will not pick up or drop off passengers at stops on King Street West between Spadina and University avenues

Meanwhile, if you’re planning to take GO Transit to any of the TIFF events, Barrie line trains will not be servicing Downsview Park and Union stations on Saturday or Sunday.

