TIFF 2025: Here’s how TTC streetcar service will be impacted

Rhianne Campbell is speaking to TTC commuters at the intersection of King St. E and Church St. ahead of a another planned King St. closure set to take place mid-September.

By Nick Westoll

Posted September 3, 2025 2:16 pm.

With TIFF festivities set to ramp up in downtown Toronto as the festival kicks off on Thursday, the TTC will be making changes to three of its streetcar routes.

Service on the 503 Kingston Road (buses are currently replacing streetcars), 504/304 King and 508 Lakeshore lines will be affected during the following times:

  • Route change: Thursday at 5 a.m. and Monday at 5 a.m.
  • Route change: Monday between 2:30 and 9:30 p.m., 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. on Tuesday
  • Route change: Tuesday between 2:30 and 9:30 p.m., 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. on Wednesday
  • Service delays: Sept. 10 between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m., 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. on Sept. 11
  • Service delays: Sept. 11 between 7:30 and 8:30 p.m., 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. on Sept. 12
  • Service delays: Between 11 a.m. on Sept. 12 and 1 p.m. on Sept. 13
  • Service delays: Between 11 a.m. on Sept. 13 and 1 p.m. on Sept. 14

On the dates and times when route changes are in effect, here’s how TTC streetcars and buses will be diverting:

  • Eastbound on 504/304 King and 508 Lakeshore: Vehicles will travel east on King Street West, north on Spadina Avenue, east on Queen Street West, south on York Street, east on Adelaide Street, south on Church Street, east on King Street East to resume regular routing
  • Westbound on 504/304 King and 508 Lakeshore: Vehicles will travel west on King Street West, north on York Street, west on Queen Street West, south on Spadina Avenue, west on King Street West to resume regular routing
  • 504B King Streetcars will turn around south on Church Street, west on Wellington Street, north on York Street and east on east on King Street West to resume regular routing
  • Eastbound 503 Kingston Road bus replacement: Buses will go east on King Street West, north on Spadina Avenue, east on Adelaide Street West, south on University Avenue and east on King Street West to resume regular routing
  • Westbound 503 Kingston Road bus replacement: Buses will go west on King Street West, north on University Avenue, west on Richmond Street West and south on Spadina Avenue
  • Out-of-service stops: TTC staff say vehicles will not pick up or drop off passengers at stops on King Street West between Spadina and University avenues

Meanwhile, if you’re planning to take GO Transit to any of the TIFF events, Barrie line trains will not be servicing Downsview Park and Union stations on Saturday or Sunday.

For more on how to experience TIFF, check out our guide on events and premieres by clicking here.

Top Stories

3 suspects sought in failed home invasion in Vaughan

Police in York Region are searching for three suspects in connection with a failed home invasion that took place on the same day a fatal shooting occurred earlier in the morning. Investigators say just...

1h ago

Double shooting under investigation in Toronto's west end, arrest made

Toronto police are investigating a double shooting that took place early Wednesday afternoon in the city's west end. Officers were called to the Keele Street and Donald Avenue area just before 12:30...

1h ago

Boy, 12, charged with attempted murder in Markham shooting

A 12-year-old boy has been charged in connection to a shooting in Markham last month. York Regional Police say there were called to the area of McCowan Road and 14th Avenue around 5:20 p.m. on August...

19m ago

Honda Indy moving to Markham, ending long-standing run in Toronto

The Grand Prix of Toronto is one of the oldest races on the IndyCar schedule, with the first race held in 1986.

2h ago

