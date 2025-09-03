WestJet ordering new Boeing aircraft including 737-10 Max and 787-9 Dreamliners

WestJet has signed a deal to buy new aircraft from Boeing including both narrow body 737-10 Max and 787-9 Dreamliner widebody jets.

The Calgary-based airline says it has ordered 60 new 737-10 Max aircraft, with options for an additional 25.

It has also ordered seven 787-9 Dreamliners, plus options for four more.

Financial terms of the purchase were not immediately available.

WestJet says the deal increases its order book to 123 aircraft and 40 options.

The airline’s current fleet includes 193 passenger aircraft, with an average age of about 10 years.