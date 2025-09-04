14-year-old boy sought in Scarborough shooting that sends two to hospital

Toronto police are searching for a 14-year-old boy wanted in connection with a shooting in Scarborough that sent two people to the hospital on Sunday.

Investigators say they were called to Tansley Avenue and Paloma Place, just west of Danforth Road, just before 5:15 p.m. Sunday for reports of someone with a gun in the neighbourhood.

When they arrived, they found men in their 20s suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Suspects under 18 years of age cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act. However, Toronto police say they have obtained a judicial authorization to identify and release his image.

Police have identified the suspect as 14-year-old, Valentino Bethel, from Toronto.

Police say Bethel is wanted in connection with the shooting of two people in Scarborough on Sunday. (TPS/HO)

Bethel faces 11 charges including two counts of attempted murder, unauthorized possession of a firearm, two counts of discharge firearm with intent, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and two counts of failure to comply with release order, among other charges.

Valentino is described as six-foot- one and weighs 150 pounds. Police say he is considered armed and dangerous.

The judicial authorization will expire on Sept. 9 at 1 p.m.