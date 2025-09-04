14-year-old boy sought in Scarborough shooting that sends two to hospital

Toronto police are investigating after two people were found with gunshot wounds in Scarborough. CITYNEWS/David Piedra

By Joseph Ryan

Posted September 4, 2025 6:53 pm.

Last Updated September 4, 2025 6:57 pm.

Toronto police are searching for a 14-year-old boy wanted in connection with a shooting in Scarborough that sent two people to the hospital on Sunday.

Investigators say they were called to Tansley Avenue and Paloma Place, just west of Danforth Road, just before 5:15 p.m. Sunday for reports of someone with a gun in the neighbourhood.

When they arrived, they found men in their 20s suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Suspects under 18 years of age cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act. However, Toronto police say they have obtained a judicial authorization to identify and release his image.

Police have identified the suspect as 14-year-old, Valentino Bethel, from Toronto.

Picture of suspect
Police say Bethel is wanted in connection with the shooting of two people in Scarborough on Sunday. (TPS/HO)

Bethel faces 11 charges including two counts of attempted murder, unauthorized possession of a firearm, two counts of discharge firearm with intent, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and two counts of failure to comply with release order, among other charges.

Valentino is described as six-foot- one and weighs 150 pounds. Police say he is considered armed and dangerous.

The judicial authorization will expire on Sept. 9 at 1 p.m.

Top Stories

Feds consult with Toronto police on bail reform as pressure grows to tackle issue

As the Carney government promises bail reform, specifically for violent repeat offenders, the largest municipal police union in the country says it has been consulted on the issues. The president of...

32m ago

New video shows moment Parkside Drive speed camera is cut down

It's a question that's been asked many times over the past few months: Who keeps vandalizing one of the city's most profitable speed enforcement cameras? Video footage has emerged that might help...

30m ago

'High possibility' 2 Canadians among 16 killed in Lisbon funicular crash

LISBON, Portugal (AP) —  Investigators sifted through the wreckage of a funicular in downtown Lisbon on Thursday, trying to determine why the popular tourist attraction derailed during...

2h ago

'Strong winds expected' special weather statement issued for Toronto

After a morning of pouring rain on Thursday morning, and sunny skies in the afternoon, the rollercoaster of weather continues after Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for Toronto. The...

17m ago

