Measles outbreak declared in Vaughan

A dose of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccination awaits the next patient during a vaccine clinic at Southwestern Public Health in St. Thomas, Ont. on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Geoff Robins

By Joseph Ryan

Posted September 4, 2025 3:57 pm.

Last Updated September 4, 2025 3:58 pm.

York Region Public Health has declared a measles outbreak in Vaughan after confirming four cases of the virus.

Health officials say the outbreak occurred at Becker’s Convenience Store, located at 7241 Bathurst Street.

In a news release, officials say those who were at the convenience store on Sept. 2 between 2:45 and 5:15 p.m. might have been exposed to the virus, and urge them to ensure they have two doses of the vaccine.

Anyone who may have been exposed should monitor symptoms for 21 days until Sept. 23.

Measles spreads through the air with symptoms showing up within seven to 21 days after exposure.

Symptoms include cough, high fever, runny nose, pink eye, and a red rash that usually starts on the head and neck.

The health unit is offering measles vaccination appointments at the following clinics:

  • Sept. 4: 9060 Jane Street, Vaughan
  • Sept. 5 and Sept. 12: 4261 Highway 7, Unionville
  • Sept. 9: 17150 Yonge Street, Newmarket
  • Sept. 10: 50 High Tech Road, Richmond Hill

As of Sept. 2, there have been 2,376 cases of measles in Ontario.

