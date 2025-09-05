‘Angry and concerned’: Family calls for bail reform after release of 12-year-old charged in shooting

The family of a young man shot by a 12-year-old in the driveway of his home as he watched the final moments of a Blue Jays game on his phone last month says they are still coming to grips with the traumatic incident and the fact that a 12-year-old was behind the brazen attack.

“Finding out that the shooter was 12 years old was a big shock to us,” the victim’s uncle tells CityNews. “That somebody so young would be equipped with a gun to go out and carry out these kinds of heinous attacks in the middle of the day is just mind-boggling and preposterous for us.”

It was just before 5:30 p.m. on August 14 when police were called to a residence near McCowan Road and 14th Avenue, where they found a man in his early 30s suffering from gunshot wounds to the leg. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police believe this was a targeted attack, though would not expand on a motive.

Police arrested a 12-year-old boy from Toronto on September 2 in connection with the shooting, charging him with six offences, including attempted murder, discharging a firearm with intent, and possession of a firearm while unauthorized. CityNews has confirmed that the youth was released on bail following his arrest.

The family says learning that the accused was already out on bail for unrelated violent offences before the August shooting and that he was once again released on bail has left them both angry and concerned.

“That’s the part that we, the community as a whole, find quite preposterous,” says Mr. Razvi. “I definitely feel why we see an uptick in crime is because these people are able to do these things, these kids, and they’re able to get bail so easily, and I think that’s probably leading to the increasing crime rate that we’re seeing in our city.”

Razvi has joined the growing calls for justice reform, especially when it comes to repeat offenders.

“I think this is a feeling that is shared with everyone in Toronto. That most of these crimes that are being committed, a high degree of chance that they’re being committed by repeat offenders.

“We know what the problem is, but for some reason, we don’t want to fix it.”

As for his nephew, Razvi says that while he is expected to make a complete recovery from the physical wounds sustained in the attack, the mental aspect of his recovery has been “very challenging.”

“My nephew is recovering physically, but he’s still very traumatized. He’s very concerned for his safety, and we all are,” he said.

“It’s been a big roller coaster for him. He was quite relieved when we found out that police had apprehended the shooter. But then that relief turned into concern very quickly when he found out that the shooter was released within 24 hours.”

Razvi says he finds it “incomprehensible” that the 12-year-old acted alone, and the knowledge that others are still out there leaves him and his family in a constant state of fear, not knowing what is going to happen next.

Razvi says he is grateful for all the work and support given to his family by the police, but adds they are still trying to make sense of the reason behind such a brazen attack.

“Unfortunately, these kinds of incidents are happening quite a lot in Toronto. My request would be that we don’t get desensitized to these kinds of incidents and we as a community speak up and get our lawmakers to make change.”

Premier Doug Ford has also been an outspoken critic of Canada’s bail laws. Earlier this week, he reiterated his push for Ottawa to fix the “disaster right now in the justice system.”

“It’s the weak Criminal Code that needs to be changed by the federal government,” said Ford.

Prime Minister Mark Carney said Friday that his government plans to propose bail reform legislation next month, and that he spoke with Ford on the issue that morning.

Brandon Choghri contributed to this report