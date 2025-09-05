Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle in Scarborough

Toronto police says a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Friday at 5 p.m., and later died at the scene.

The adult pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Steeles Avenue East and Midland Avenue, according to police.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Steeles Avenue is closed between Old Kennedy Road and Ashcott Street. Midland Avenue is closed between Steeles Avenue and Passmore Avenue as police continue their investigation.