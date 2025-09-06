Scarlett Johansson applauds Toronto’s festival vibe, says focus is on film, not fashion

First-time director, longtime festival goer Scarlett Johansson is shown at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto on Saturday Sept. 6, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cassandra Szklarski

By Cassandra Szklarski, The Canadian Press

Posted September 6, 2025 2:33 pm.

Last Updated September 6, 2025 3:12 pm.

TORONTO — First-time director, longtime festivalgoer Scarlett Johansson says she appreciates that the Toronto International Film Festival focuses more on films than celebrity fashion.

The screen star discussed themes of forgiveness and grief at a morning press conference for her dramedy “Eleanor the Great” as it prepares to screen for a Toronto audience on Monday.

Seated alongside her actors June Squibb, Erin Kellyman and Chiwetel Ejiofor, Johansson says TIFF so far “feels like less of a runway and more like a conversation.”

She adds that Toronto’s downtown festival circuit is well-mapped for crossing paths with other film-lovers and overhearing their chit-chat about buzzy titles.

Johansson’s intergenerational feature “Eleanor the Great” premiered at the Cannes Film Festival back in May when Squibb earned raves for her turn as a lonely nonagenarian who appropriates her friend’s story about surviving the Holocaust.

It hits theatres on Sept. 26 after screening at TIFF, which wraps Sept. 14.

“I think the last time I was here was with (director) Noah (Baumbach) for ‘Marriage Story’ and it did feel different because it does feel very audience, like, focused,” Johansson said Saturday when asked to compare TIFF to other film festivals.

“It feels like less of a runway and more like, kind of a conversation, I guess. But I don’t know, we’ll see how it goes. You start to feel the buzz when certain movies have premiered and you can hear people talking about them in the hotel lobby and it’s happening. Ours is kind of coming to that moment soon so, I don’t know, I’ll know more in two days.”

Johansson is among a constellation of stars on Toronto’s circuit this weekend, including Angelina Jolie, Paul Mescal, Kirsten Dunst, Kerry Washington and Keanu Reeves.

Ejiofor said he loves visiting TIFF, recalling that he was in Toronto last year for “The Life of Chuck,” which won the People’s Choice Award.

“It’s an incredible place to talk about films, launch films, to speak to audiences, to get that interaction,” Ejiofor said.

“It’s sometimes tricky with the schedule but I’m hoping to get to see some films as well and just be part of the community of film lovers.”

Johansson said it helps that the city is “easy to get around” and that cafes and restaurants seem abuzz with festival chatter.

“I went to dinner last night and everybody from the restaurant was a part of the festival or experiencing the festival, and everybody was talking about films — what they saw, what they were looking forward to, directors that were up-and-coming, followup films for first-time directors,” she said.

“The conversation is wonderful, to come to a film festival and actually be talking about movies….

“And this year, particularly, feels so rich. There’s just so many stories, different new ideas. It feels like there’s a lot of exciting movies out and a very diverse group of directors and subjects and it’s a great year, I think. Lots to see and talk about.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 6, 2025.

Cassandra Szklarski, The Canadian Press

