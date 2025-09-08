Police say suspects scouted Richmond Hill condos, applied glue-like substance to doors before break-ins

Police say a glue-like substance was applied to doors before the break and enters. (York Regional Police/handout)

By Michael Talbot

Posted September 8, 2025 11:55 am.

Last Updated September 8, 2025 1:15 pm.

York Regional Police are still on the hunt for suspects who scouted units at complexes in Richmond Hill earlier this year before committing break and enters at the properties.

Investigators say the suspects “surreptitiously” gained entrance into condominium and apartment buildings during the early morning hours in February 2025.

No suspect descriptions were provided, but police revealed specific details about how they operated.

“The suspects applied a glue-like substance on unit doors throughout the building,” a York regional police release states. “The suspects also took steps to prevent communal exits from locking properly in order to gain future access to the buildings.”

Investigators say they applied the glue-like substance so they could determine if the units were occupied before they broke into them.

“Owners and tenants should be aware of this crime technique and report any suspicious persons or activities to police and to their condo management or building superintendent,” police advised.

Police tell CityNews no arrests have been made.

