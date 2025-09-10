Ontario set to begin building road to the Ring of Fire

The sun sets behind the treeline outside Neskantaga First Nation in Neskantaga, Ont., Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By Liam Casey, The Canadian Press

Posted September 10, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated September 10, 2025 5:30 am.

TORONTO — Ontario is set to begin building the road to the Ring of Fire.

Indigenous Affairs Minister Greg Rickford says the province is investing nearly $62 million in Geraldton, Ont., to rebuild several segments of existing road that will serve as the start of the eventual road to the mineral-rich region.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Prime Minister Mark Carney both want to mine the region as part of the country’s response to the ongoing trade war with the United States.

The Ring of Fire is some 500 kilometres north of Thunder Bay, Ont., and said to be rich in a multitude of critical and base minerals, though the political push to mine it has seen strong resistance from First Nations in the area who are worried they will be left behind by governments again.

The project will connect Highway 11 in the south with Highway 584 in the north and be able to handle sustained truck traffic from mining activities.

That road project would ultimately connect to three other proposed roads to the Ring of Fire that have been undergoing environmental assessments over the last several years.

Those roads would connect Webequie First Nation and Marten Falls First Nation, which are only accessible by air or winter road, to the provincial highway system, as well as to mining activities.

The province is set to reveal the details in a news conference Wednesday morning.

“This is more than a roadworks project, it’s a signal that Geraldton is a gateway to one of Ontario’s greatest assets in the face of economic threats from the United States, and that our government is serious about supporting the communities that anchor the north,” Rickford said.

“With First Nations and communities as integral leaders in these projects, our government is ensuring partnerships remain a central piece of our commitment to unlocking the Ring of Fire and building infrastructure that delivers prosperity for northern and First Nations communities, for generations to come.”

In the spring, Ford’s government rammed Bill 5 through the legislature. It’s a law that, in part, aims to speed up the building of large projects, including mines.

The new law also gives the government the ability to create so-called “special economic zones” that allow for the suspension of provincial and municipal laws.

Ford has said the Ring of Fire would be declared the first such zone, though that hasn’t occurred yet.

The bill sparked anger among the majority of First Nations across the province, who said it ignores their concerns and tramples their treaty rights.

Most took issue with the lack of consultation beforehand. The government has tried to appease First Nations since and has said it will not move forward without extensive consultation.

The province will soon send the Geraldton road contract out for tender with the hopes of construction beginning in the spring.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 10, 2025.

Liam Casey, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police to provide update in tragic shooting death of 8-year-old Jahvai Roy

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is set to provide an update on Wednesday morning in the ongoing investigation into the shooting death of eight-year-old Jahvai Roy, who was killed by a stray bullet while...

21m ago

Mild fall with fewer storms could end with abrupt wintry switch: Weather Network

The dramatic start to Canada's fall weather will give way to mild temperatures in the middle of the season, the Weather Network's seasonal forecast suggests, but not before a possibly abrupt transition...

2h ago

2 pedestrians struck by a vehicle in Markham

Two pedestrians have been struck by a vehicle in Markham, York Regional Police say. Officers were called Birchmount Road and Denison Street just before 8:30 p.m. for reports of a collision. The pedestrians,...

9h ago

FIFA 2026 World Cup ticket sales kick off: Key dates, tournament background, and host city guide

The countdown to the largest FIFA World Cup in history has officially begun — and so has the race for tickets. The first phase of ticket sales for the 2026 tournament, co-hosted by the United States,...

42m ago

Top Stories

Toronto police to provide update in tragic shooting death of 8-year-old Jahvai Roy

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is set to provide an update on Wednesday morning in the ongoing investigation into the shooting death of eight-year-old Jahvai Roy, who was killed by a stray bullet while...

21m ago

Mild fall with fewer storms could end with abrupt wintry switch: Weather Network

The dramatic start to Canada's fall weather will give way to mild temperatures in the middle of the season, the Weather Network's seasonal forecast suggests, but not before a possibly abrupt transition...

2h ago

2 pedestrians struck by a vehicle in Markham

Two pedestrians have been struck by a vehicle in Markham, York Regional Police say. Officers were called Birchmount Road and Denison Street just before 8:30 p.m. for reports of a collision. The pedestrians,...

9h ago

FIFA 2026 World Cup ticket sales kick off: Key dates, tournament background, and host city guide

The countdown to the largest FIFA World Cup in history has officially begun — and so has the race for tickets. The first phase of ticket sales for the 2026 tournament, co-hosted by the United States,...

42m ago

Most Watched Today

2:21
Investigation continues into man who died after being tasered by police

An autopsy is underway on a man who died in police custody shortly after being tasered inside a North York home on Sunday. Shauna Hunt has more on what we're learning about that incident and the overall use of tasers.

15h ago

0:56
Why this Richmond Hill 'dollhouse' is gaining attention on the market

The latest house on the market in the GTA is getting many eyes on it for its realtor's choice of display—by using its previous owner's homemade Victorian-style dolls as the face of the home.

17h ago

0:35
Ontario minimum wage to increase to $17.60 per hour

The government of Ontario is set to implement the new minimum wage rate this October, as wages are set to increase to $17.60 per hour.

21h ago

0:50
Toronto Farm Boy location shut down over several health hazards

A Toronto Farm Boy store located on Yonge Street and Soudan Avenue for several health hazards including failure to protect against 'harbouring pests'

22h ago

0:49
Speed cameras are 'nothing but a tax grab,' Premier Ford says

Ontario Premier Doug Ford denounced the use of speed cameras amid a string of vandalism incidents that have resulted in more than 30 cameras cut down over the past year.

22h ago

More Videos