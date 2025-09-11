Carney to unveil major projects list in Edmonton amid push for investment

Prime Minister Mark Carney delivers opening remarks at the Liberal caucus in Edmonton on Wednesday September 10, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken

By Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press

Posted September 11, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated September 11, 2025 5:31 am.

EDMONTON — Prime Minister Mark Carney will today unveil his government’s list of candidates for major projects that could get fast-track approval as he pushes to spur investment and grow the economy.

Bill C-5, which moved through Parliament at lightning speed in the spring, is meant to streamline and speed up approvals for large infrastructure projects the prime minister and his cabinet decide are in the national interest.

Carney’s government launched a new office over the summer to hasten project approvals, part of his government’s response to the economic threats posed by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

That projects office is being headed by former Trans Mountain board chair Dawn Farrell.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said Wednesday she won’t be concerned if a new oil pipeline is not on the initial list of projects.

She says the federal government needs to do more to attract new oil and gas investment and called again for the repeal of the West Coast tanker ban put in place by the previous Liberal government.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 11, 2025.

Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toddler dead, 6 other children injured after car slams into Richmond Hill daycare

A toddler is dead and six other children were injured, along with three adults, after a vehicle crashed into a daycare in Richmond Hill. Police in York Region said the vehicle went into the building...

18m ago

YCDSB spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on internal disputes: documents

With the future of Ontario school boards under the microscope by the Ford government due to their spending habits, CityNews has learned internal disputes at one of the province's largest Catholic school...

8h ago

Ontario college support staff reject latest offer and hit the picket lines

Support staff at Ontario's publicly funded colleges are on strike, as they failed to reach a new contract agreement before the deadline of midnight. The 10,000 full-time college support staff, represented...

21m ago

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk fatally shot at Utah university; shooter remains at large

OREM, Utah (AP) — Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist and close ally of President Donald Trump who played an influential role in rallying young Republican voters, was shot and killed Wednesday...

7h ago

Top Stories

Toddler dead, 6 other children injured after car slams into Richmond Hill daycare

A toddler is dead and six other children were injured, along with three adults, after a vehicle crashed into a daycare in Richmond Hill. Police in York Region said the vehicle went into the building...

18m ago

YCDSB spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on internal disputes: documents

With the future of Ontario school boards under the microscope by the Ford government due to their spending habits, CityNews has learned internal disputes at one of the province's largest Catholic school...

8h ago

Ontario college support staff reject latest offer and hit the picket lines

Support staff at Ontario's publicly funded colleges are on strike, as they failed to reach a new contract agreement before the deadline of midnight. The 10,000 full-time college support staff, represented...

21m ago

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk fatally shot at Utah university; shooter remains at large

OREM, Utah (AP) — Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist and close ally of President Donald Trump who played an influential role in rallying young Republican voters, was shot and killed Wednesday...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

3:03
YCDSB spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on internal disputes: documents

CityNews has learned one of Ontario’s largest Catholic school boards has spent almost $208,000 on internal disputes between trustees. Tina Yazdani has the details.

11h ago

0:48
Motorboat explosion injures two people, kills dog at Michigan marina

Striking surveillance footage captured the moment a boat exploded within seconds of sailing off, leaving two people on board injured and killing a dog in St. Clair, Michigan.

15h ago

1:47
16-year-old arrested in murder of Jahvai Roy, two teenaged suspects wanted

Toronto Police confirmed they have arrested a 16-year-old in connection to the murder of 8-year-old Jahvai Roy and they are releasing the identities of two other underage suspects.

17h ago

0:45
FIFA World Cup 2026 lottery opens: Here's how to score tickets

The ticket lottery for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has officially opened, as Caryn Ceolin explains how fans can score their own seats to the beautiful game.

21h ago

0:44
Canada's Wonderland introduces chaperone policy during Halloween Haunt

Canada's Wonderland will introduce a chaperone policy during their annual Halloween Haunt festivities as the new rule will require kids under 15 to be accompanied by a chaperone.

14h ago

More Videos