Conservatives plan to introduce their own bill on bail reform this fall

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre speaks to the press during a public safety announcement in Woodbridge, Ont., on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eduardo Lima

By Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press

Posted September 11, 2025 12:16 pm.

Last Updated September 11, 2025 12:45 pm.

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says his party will introduce a bill this fall that would make it harder for people accused of certain crimes to get bail.

Poilievre says the proposal would create a new category of major offences that includes things like sexual assault, kidnapping, human trafficking, home invasion and firearms charges.

The Conservative bill would impose a reverse onus on people accused of such crimes requiring that they prove they should be released on bail.

Premiers, police associations and the federal Tories have been calling for stricter bail laws in recent months.

Prime Minister Mark Carney says the government will introduce its own bail reform bill in the fall sitting of Parliament, which begins on Monday.

During the spring election campaign, Carney said he would make bail laws stricter for people accused of home invasion, car theft and violent and organized crime.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 11, 2025.

Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press

