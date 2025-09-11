Poland has invoked NATO’s Article 4 … now what?

Russia is being accused of provoking Poland and its NATO allies, after multiple drones violated its airspace during a Russian aerial attack on Ukraine.

As NATO fighter jets engaged potential enemy targets in allied airspace, Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk activated Article 4, signaling his country considered its territorial integrity and security under threat.

But regardless of whether the infiltration by Russia was deliberate or accidental, Western officials have few doubts the Kremlin is testing NATO’s resolve.

Host Caryn Ceolin is joined by Tim Sayle, associate professor of history and director of the International Relations Program at the University of Toronto, to discuss how the latest incursion raises the stakes between Russia and the security alliance, and what comes next.