The Big Story

Poland has invoked NATO’s Article 4 … now what?

In this image made from video, Police and Military Police secure parts of a damaged object shot down by Polish authorities at a site in Wohyn, Poland, Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Rafal Niedzielski)

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted September 11, 2025 7:18 am.

Last Updated September 11, 2025 7:38 am.

Russia is being accused of provoking Poland and its NATO allies, after multiple drones violated its airspace during a Russian aerial attack on Ukraine.

As NATO fighter jets engaged potential enemy targets in allied airspace, Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk activated Article 4, signaling his country considered its territorial integrity and security under threat.

But regardless of whether the infiltration by Russia was deliberate or accidental, Western officials have few doubts the Kremlin is testing NATO’s resolve.

Host Caryn Ceolin is joined by Tim Sayle, associate professor of history and director of the International Relations Program at the University of Toronto, to discuss how the latest incursion raises the stakes between Russia and the security alliance, and what comes next.

Top Stories

Driver charged in Richmond Hill daycare crash that killed toddler, injured other children

York Regional Police have charged a driver whose vehicle crashed into a Richmond Hill daycare on Wednesday afternoon, killing a toddler and injuring other children. Police in York Region said the vehicle...

updated

49m ago

Ontario college support staff reject latest offer and hit the picket lines

Support staff at Ontario's publicly funded colleges are on strike, as they failed to reach a new contract agreement before the deadline of midnight. The 10,000 full-time college support staff, represented...

39m ago

YCDSB spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on internal disputes: documents

With the future of Ontario school boards under the microscope by the Ford government due to their spending habits, CityNews has learned internal disputes at one of the province's largest Catholic school...

11h ago

ER visits for pneumonia doubled last fall, CIHI data shows

The number of emergency department visits for pneumonia more than doubled last fall over the previous year, the Canadian Institute for Health Information says. The new data released Thursday said young...

34m ago

