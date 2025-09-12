Front yard parking permits: Some Toronto residents say city is missing out on easy revenue

Like thousands of others across the City of Toronto, nearly all homes on Northcliffe Boulevard, near St. Clair Avenue and Dufferin Street, have enough front yard space to park vehicles.

“The way it works is the city owns part of your front yard and you own the rest, but they insist on charging you for front yard parking,” said a resident who lives on Northcliffe.

The city’s front yard parking permit process requires homeowners to first undergo an inspection to ensure their parking space meets certain requirements under current bylaws, which Tony Cina did years ago, allowing him to get a permit.

“It required some modifications, but once approved, they give you a placard that you place on your home, which I have to prove you’re in good standing.”

But he and other residents for the past several months have been pointing out that there are several homes on their street, using front yard parking spaces without paying or having gone through the permit process.

“We’ve done our own inspection and have found 59 people that don’t pay for the parking,” he said. “That’s around $400 bucks each, which amounts to more than $20,000 the city could be collecting but isn’t, and that’s just on our street.”

Residents like Cina have reached out to city staff, both by emailing and calling 311.

“Basically, when I called 311, they’re asking me to do their job for them,” said a resident who asked not to be publicly identified. “They want me to patrol the streets, take down the address, take down the licence plate number, and then give a description of the infraction.“

She, Cina and others here have done that. In emails they shared with CityNews, they compiled a list of addresses where cars are parked illegally and sent it to city staff.

“But to our knowledge, nothing has been done, this has been going on for years,” the woman said.

“How is it the City is asking us to do their job?” Cina asked. “We’re telling them, ‘Hey, there’s revenue here you could be collecting, but you don’t.”

The residents decided to speak out as the city proposes a property tax hike of 6.9 per cent.

“How many other streets here have the same thing going on in this city? They’re raising taxes but not looking at ways to find easy revenue.”

City staff told Speakers Corner that front yard parking violations are not something staff go around checking, telling us response is complaint-driven.

“When the City receives a front yard parking complaint, an enforcement officer will follow up by visiting that address,” a spokesperson told CityNews.

As for the residents who did complain and say they were told to send in other evidence, staff say they were misinformed.

“Residents are not required to submit any pictures or videos. A resident is required to submit an address where they suspect there may be unauthorized front yard parking, and City staff will follow up.”

But that follow-up doesn’t mean tickets will be issued.

“The officer will first issue a Notice of Violation to the property’s occupant. This is not a ticket but provides notice to the occupant about steps they need to take to comply.”

Staff say the homeowner is typically given two weeks to do so, at which point they could face a ticket.

“If they continue to park after their vehicle is tagged, the City can install a curb stone or barrier on the City-owned portion of the yard to prevent further parking.”

But residents on Northcliffe argue they’ve seen no action on their street for years and are demanding the city step up enforcement.

“How much money is the city losing?” Cina asked. “A lot, it’s right here!”

Speakers Corner asked City staff how many tickets have been issued for front-yard parking violations since January.

“The City does not have data for tickets issued by Toronto Police Service Parking Enforcement,” a spokesperson told CityNews. “City enforcement officers have issued approximately 700 Notices of Violation for Front Yard Parking violations since January 1, 2024. As mentioned, Notices of Violation are not tickets, but they are the first step in achieving compliance.”

The spokesperson said the city is in the process of reviewing its enforcement strategy. City staff will undertake a Residential Parking Program Review focused on enforcement, eligibility requirements and fees and will report back to Toronto City Council in early 2027.

“We’re saying the revenue is here right now!” Cina said. “They should look at hiring staff to enforce this, it’s easy revenue.”

“Either charge everyone the fee or make front yard parking free for everyone,” Cina’s neighbour added.

If you have an issue, story or question you’d like us to look into, reach out here.